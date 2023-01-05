English farmers get new payments but Scots left in the dark over policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
English farmers get new payments but Scots left in the dark over policy

By Nancy Nicolson
January 5 2023, 7.15pm Updated: January 5 2023, 7.19pm
Empty-handed: The Scottish Government's interim Agriculture Director could offer no updates on farm policy. Image: OFC
English producers were rewarded with an announcement on new farm payments on the first day of the Oxford Farming Conference, but Scottish farmers were told they’d have to wait months for any detail on future policy.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, delivered a pre-recorded speech about local food, but the Scottish Government’s interim Director of Agriculture, George Burgess, who was on the platform, was questioned on when farmers north of the Border could start to plan for the future.

To the accompaniment of sniggers from the audience, he said: “The easy thing would be to sit in St Andrew’s House and just design a policy and put it out there.

“What we’re  trying is the more tricky, which is co-production with industry and stakeholders, so there is a  lot of discussion and argument – some of it quite heated – but we’re getting through the process.

“So its slower than south of the Border, but in the next couple of months there will be  more detail rolled out in the scheme in Scotland.”

Meanwhile,  Defra Farming Minister, Mark Spencer told the conference that English farmers are to get increased payments of up to £1000 for protecting and boosting nature under the new “sustainable farming incentive” (SFI).

Mark Spencer revealed new farm policy details for England.   Image:  OFC

There will also be an average increase of 10% in payment rates for English farmers who are in Countryside Stewardship agreements for ongoing work such as maintaining bird-friendly seed margins, creating scrub habitat, and managing upland grass areas to provide habitat for bugs and ground-nesting birds.

And payments through one-off grants for activities such as creating hedgerows, rewetting peatland, and reducing farmyard runoff under the Countryside Stewardship scheme will also increase by an average of 48%.

The announcement follows demands from the industry for more clarity on the new Environmental Land Management scheme (Elms) regime to pay farmers for “public goods” such as healthy soils, habitat creation and clean water.

The audience at the Oxford Farming Conference. Image: OFC

In a familiar refrain, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) vice president David Exwood said farmers are having to make “crucial long-term decisions that are essential to running viable and profitable food producing businesses” without the clarity needed on schemes and options.

“While some of these latest changes are welcome…it risks being too little too late, especially given the current economic challenges we are experiencing and the rapid erosion of direct payments,” he said.

