Former Aberdeen youngster Seb Ross becomes Ray McKinnon’s first signing at Forfar By Ewan Smith January 5 2023, 8.38pm Updated: January 6 2023, 7.59am 0 Seb Ross has signed for Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Aberdeen youngster Seb Ross has become Ray McKinnon’s first signing at Forfar. McKinnon moved in for the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season after he was released by Falkirk on Thursday. Ross, 22, came through the ranks at Pittodrie and had a loan spell at Stenhousemuir before making a short-term switch to Cove Rangers in 2020. Seb Ross with his younger brother Ethan during their Aberdeen days. Image: SNS He signed for Falkirk in the summer of 2021 and played 30 times for Bairns. That includes six appearances this term before his release on Thursday. His younger brother Ethan was also a product of the Dons youth academy before making the move to Raith Rovers. The Inverurie-born star will go straight into McKinnon’s squad for the trip to Annan at the weekend. McKinnon was appointed as Forfar boss in November and has steadied the ship at Station Park. He has moved them off the foot of the League Two table. And his only league defeat came in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Elgin City. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Football EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end… Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz… Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'… Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish… Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus… Liam Fox insists Dundee United will ‘take medicine and learn’ after Rangers defeat as… Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 7 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing… All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security How to be a better you in 2023 Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show