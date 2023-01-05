Former Aberdeen youngster Seb Ross becomes Ray McKinnon’s first signing at Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen youngster Seb Ross has become Ray McKinnon’s first signing at Forfar.

McKinnon moved in for the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season after he was released by Falkirk on Thursday.

Ross, 22, came through the ranks at Pittodrie and had a loan spell at Stenhousemuir before making a short-term switch to Cove Rangers in 2020.

He signed for Falkirk in the summer of 2021 and played 30 times for Bairns.

That includes six appearances this term before his release on Thursday.

His younger brother Ethan was also a product of the Dons youth academy before making the move to Raith Rovers.

The Inverurie-born star will go straight into McKinnon’s squad for the trip to Annan at the weekend.

McKinnon was appointed as Forfar boss in November and has steadied the ship at Station Park.

He has moved them off the foot of the League Two table.

And his only league defeat came in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Elgin City.