Steven Fletcher and Jamie McGrath fitness latest as Dundee United ace is hailed for climbing from sick bed to star against St Johnstone

Dundee United are set to be boosted by the return of Steven Fletcher for Sunday’s showdown against Rangers.

However, the Premiership clash is set to come too soon for Ireland international Jamie McGrath.

Fletcher, 35, has been in fine form since the post-World Cup restart, finding the net in a 2-2 draw against Hearts before an all-action display in the 3-0 hammering of relegation rivals Ross County.

However, he missed out on Monday’s 1-0 triumph over St Johnstone due to illness, allowing Tony Watt to fill the void and bag the winning goal.

And assistant boss Stevie Crawford confirmed: “Sickness is kicking around everywhere at the moment — but a few of our boys who had it came in and trained on Thursday. Steven Fletcher was one of those who came back to training.”

Touching on the illness which has affected several players — and a number clubs in Scotland — over the last few days, Crawford heaped particular praise on Craig Sibbald.

Sibbald turned in another tough-tackling, box-to-box showing against the Saints on Monday before being withdrawn with 20 minutes to play.

And Crawford has revealed that he climbed from his sick-bed to feature in the match.

“Craig had it (sickness) the night before the St Johnstone game but played through it,” continued Crawford.

“He is a credit to himself for going for 70 minutes and putting his body on the line. It was a fantastic performance from him — so, hopefully he’s got it for the rest of the season now!

“Joking aside, that bit of steeliness in the middle of the park is what we needed. Having previously worked with him at Falkirk, I know that’s what he’s all about, and that’s precisely the kind of attitude we need right now.”

Harkes hailed

McGrath, meanwhile, is set to remain sidelined for the visit of Rangers as he recovers from a slight calf strain.

The on-loan Wigan Athletic man — a standout during the first half of the campaign — has not featured since before the World Cup.

However, Crawford was quick to credit the impact of Ian Harkes, who has filled the void left by McGrath with aplomb.

“With Jamie missing out, Ian Harkes has come in to play slightly higher,” continued Crawford. “It’s not his most natural position but he’s been doing great.

“He has brought energy and runs in behind, breaking forward.

“Having that competition and players willing to adapt to other positions makes the manager’s job harder — and that’s precisely what he wants.

“When players are willing to do their own bits after training, willing to reflect and make themselves better, then that’s exactly what you’re looking for in the group.”