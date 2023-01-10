Birds monitoring project calls on farmers for support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Birds monitoring project calls on farmers for support

By Nancy Nicolson
January 10 2023, 10.21am
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.

Scottish farmers are being encouraged to sign up for a project which monitors the state of the nation’s farmland birds.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust’s (GWCT) Big Farmland Bird Count will take place from February 3-19, and all land managers are being asked to spend just half an hour at some point during those dates on one spot on the farm counting the birds they see and then submitting the results.

The aim is to build a national picture of the species which are benefiting from conservation efforts and which are most in need of help.

This is the tenth year of the project and GWCT says that since 2014 more than 11,000 counts have been carried out across the UK.

Ross Macleod, the GWCT’s head of policy in Scotland, said: “It’s an opportunity for farmers to see and review what they are doing – and indeed can do – to aid biodiversity recovery.

Signing up for the Big Farmland Bird Count is free.

“There are multiple pressures on farmers, yet many of them do so much to support wildlife, often unnoticed by the public.”

He added that land managers could make an immediate difference by adopting effective conservation measures, such as providing supplementary winter feed or growing crops specifically to provide seed for birds.

The latest assessment of the status of the UK’s birds, the Birds of Conservation Concern 5 list (2021), suggests that farmland birds need all the help they can get as more than one in four UK bird species in serious trouble.

Signing up for the GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count is free and no specialist knowledge or equipment is required.

To get involved in the count visit bfbc.org.uk where bird guides can be downloaded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
FINLAY MCINTYRE: Work will always be there, but people we love may not
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Perthshire to focus on role of science during Royal Highland Show
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Tractor extravaganza set to drive in crowds
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Consultant predicts tight supply of malting barley
Wheat field
LG Diablo delivers for mixed farm
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
NFUS fears impact on food security if farms lose energy aid
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Grazing guide offers advice on optimising pasture
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
OPPORTUNITY: The fieldfare is a winter visitor across Scotland.
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks