Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus

Hundreds of people were left without electricity after a power cut hit parts of Perthshire and Angus.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) reported the outage in the DD8 and PH11 areas at 8.30am on Tuesday.

Areas including Meigle and Ruthven were affected.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “At 8.32am a circuit breaker on our network in Meigle operated, taking customers off supply.

Apology to homes affected by power cut

“Overhead lines were damaged on our high-voltage network, SSEN engineers found indications that a bird strike caused the damage.

“Initially over 500 customers were affected, but 124 were restored by our automated system.

“Most customers were restored at 10.49am, with the final 77 customers reconnected at 11.39am.

“SSEN would like to thank our customers for their patience as our engineers worked to restore supply.”