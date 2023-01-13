Consultant predicts tight supply of malting barley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultant predicts tight supply of malting barley

By Nancy Nicolson
January 13 2023, 3.35pm Updated: January 14 2023, 9.56am
CUTTING IT FINE: Around one million tonnes of malting barley was needed last year and 1.1m was produced.
Demand for Scottish malting barley could go through the roof this year if farmers stand by their intentions to reduce the spring barley area by 11,000ha.

Leading farm consultant Julian Bell told farmers at an AHDB Agronomy roadshow near Perth that if an average yield of 6.5t/ha was assumed, the estimated lower acreage would result in 140,000 tonnes less spring barley being available to maltsters – at the very time when malting capacity has increased by 150,000 tonnes.

“In 2022 around a million tonnes of malting barley was needed and 1.1m tonnes was produced, so close to 89% of what was available had to be turned into malting barley,” he said.

Julian Bell is a principal consultant at Scotland’s Rural College.

“That was reasonably tight, which was reflected in a reasonably good premium.

“If you compute the smaller area – and unless there are exceptionally good yields – you’re moving up to in theory 95% of all spring barley needing to make malting (quality), and that seems quite a long shot.

“In that situation more barley might need to be imported, so there’s a huge amount riding on what actually goes in, what the weather is as well as yield and quality.”

However, Mr Bell also pointed out that global demand for whisky could be impacted by the economic downturn.

He said: “That is a counterbalance, but in terms of raw production and what the processing capacity is, certainly the drop in area is not useful in terms of maintaining production, but in terms of farming, it’s looking tighter on paper.”

International stocks of grain are low.

Turning to wheat, he said the elevated world price of maize meant distillers’ use of wheat here had risen by 15% in the last four months, and in the previous year it had risen by 28%.

“That’s 200,000-300,000 tonnes of extra wheat demand going into distilling which has come through in prices,” he said.

He emphasised, however, that higher wheat prices were dependant on the world maize price staying elevated, and the next two months is when the world decides what is going to get planted.

He added: “It’s harder (to decide what to do) because of the high cost of inputs and are prices high enough? If you look at prices for 2023, and think they’re a bit tight, then they probably look a bit tight elsewhere around the world as well.

“The main point of caution is that crops now cost a lot more to grow.

“Potentially there are positive signs out there but there are also more risks.”

 

 

 

 

