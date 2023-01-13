PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving on and Gary Bowyer needs backed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone fan fury at the Rangers Scottish Cup tie ticket episode hasn’t dissipated.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the Perth club’s handling of the issue and what needs to happen to get supporters back onside.

Also on the agenda is the team’s urgent need for a reset, the growing likelihood of Tony Watt leaving Dundee United and Gary Bowyer’s frustrations for the second transfer window since he arrived at Dens Park.

