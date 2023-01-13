Tractor extravaganza set to drive in crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tractor extravaganza set to drive in crowds

By Nancy Nicolson
January 13 2023, 4.32pm
BIG BRAND: Massey Ferguson tractors will be among the range on display at Spring Tractor World.
Tractor and machinery enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice at this year’s Spring Tractor World and classic commercial extravaganza at the Three Counties Showground near Malvern.

The two-day indoor and outdoor extravaganza, on March 11 and 12, will showcase veteran, vintage and classic tractors, lorries and trucks, miniature steam engines and model displays.

Classic commercials at the tractor show.

There will also be a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment and classic and modern ride-on mowers.

Special presentations will include the Fordson New Performance range, plus the Friends of Ferguson Heritage Club and the Ferguson Club, which is celebrating 70 years of Massey-Harris-Ferguson.

The indoor exhibits will fill three permanent exhibition halls while outdoor displays will include classic commercials, Land Rovers and vans, stationary engines and miniature steam engines.

Saturday’s famous vintage auction and Big Spring Sale, hosted by specialists HJ Pugh and Co, is already on track for selling 1,500 lots, including 100 tractors, and the Sunday will feature the return of the popular Classic Commercials drive-in day.

The event also features specialist trade stands, parts suppliers, restoration products and parts, tools and garage equipment, paints and varnishes, as well as model and toy retailers.

For discounted advance tickets and more information, visit www.tractorworldshow.co.uk

