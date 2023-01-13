Tractor extravaganza set to drive in crowds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tractor and machinery enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice at this year’s Spring Tractor World and classic commercial extravaganza at the Three Counties Showground near Malvern.

The two-day indoor and outdoor extravaganza, on March 11 and 12, will showcase veteran, vintage and classic tractors, lorries and trucks, miniature steam engines and model displays.

There will also be a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment and classic and modern ride-on mowers.

Special presentations will include the Fordson New Performance range, plus the Friends of Ferguson Heritage Club and the Ferguson Club, which is celebrating 70 years of Massey-Harris-Ferguson.

The indoor exhibits will fill three permanent exhibition halls while outdoor displays will include classic commercials, Land Rovers and vans, stationary engines and miniature steam engines.

Saturday’s famous vintage auction and Big Spring Sale, hosted by specialists HJ Pugh and Co, is already on track for selling 1,500 lots, including 100 tractors, and the Sunday will feature the return of the popular Classic Commercials drive-in day.

The event also features specialist trade stands, parts suppliers, restoration products and parts, tools and garage equipment, paints and varnishes, as well as model and toy retailers.

For discounted advance tickets and more information, visit www.tractorworldshow.co.uk