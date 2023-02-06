Hopes high in bovine TB vaccine trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Hopes high in bovine TB vaccine trials

By Nancy Nicolson
February 6 2023, 8.00am
NEXT STAGE: Tests were performed at 10 farms, the results are now being analysed.

The quest for a vaccine to tackle the global scourge of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is gaining momentum with the announcement that farm trials of a CattleBCG vaccine are about to begin on animals in England.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said the initial phase of clinical trials had been completed and the next stage will assess the safety of both the vaccine and the safety and performance of new Detect Infected among Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) skin test.

APHA added that laboratory studies which began in July 2021 have so far indicated the vaccine and skin test are safe and the DIVA test performs well under controlled environments.

The tests were performed on 10 farms with 524 participating animals, and analysis of the results is now in progress.

Scotland achieved Officially Tuberculosis Free Status (OTF) in September 2009 in recognition of the relatively low and stable incidence found in herds here, but latest figures show in 2021 in England and Wales the disease lead to the slaughter of more than 38,000 cattle and bTB costs taxpayers in England around £100 million every year.

Trials

The new field trials will involve at least five farms with 600 participating animals, 300 of which will be vaccinated with CattleBCG and the other half receiving a placebo.

They are due to be completed this year, and APHA aims to deploy the combination of CattleBCG vaccine and the skin test in the next few years.

In a joint statement the Chief Vets of Scotland, England and Wales said: “Bovine TB represents one of the most difficult animal disease challenges the world faces today.

Sheila Voas is Scot;and’s Chief Vet.

“We are making substantial progress in developing an additional tool to help eradicate this disease with the new cattle vaccine and DIVA skin test – and are very grateful to the vets and farmers taking part for their efforts in making this work on the ground.

“If this next phase is successful, this project takes us one step closer to a vaccine to be used in conjunction with other measures to tackle this insidious disease which impacts livestock farmers across the globe.”

