Home Business & Environment Farming

Angus berry firm profits boost signals green shoots of recovery

The Arbroath business, which boasts the world-famous AVA strawberry, has reported profits of more than £2.4 million for 2023-2024.

By Kirsten Johnson
John Gray in berry tunnel
Managing director John Gray is confident for the future. Image: Angus Soft Fruits

A top Scottish berry firm experienced a bumper 2024 season after a run of “extremely difficult” years.

Angus Soft Fruits saw a “significant improvement” in profits, thanks to efforts to reduce running costs.

It did this while maintaining great tasting strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries.

Profits surge to £2.43m

The business, which is headquartered in East Seaton, Arbroath, and boasts the world-famous AVA strawberry, reported pre-tax profits of £2.43 million for the 12 months to April 30 2024, up from just £291,032 the year before.

Turnover in the latest period totalled just over £150m, down from £161.6m in the previous year after the firm shut down am underperforming Dutch trading subsidiary.

Environmentally-friendly berry punnets

Bosses also revealed a number of new sustainability projects, including plans to eliminate 42 million bubble pads from domestic strawberry punnets.

Angus Soft Fruits, which supplies big name stores including M&S, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Aldi and Costco, is also the first berry supplier in the UK to use innovative new punnets without plastic base pads.

Managing director John Gray told us demand for soft fruits is increasing globally.

AVA strawberries from Angus Soft Fruits.
AVA strawberries from Angus Soft Fruits. Image: Angus Soft Fruits

‘Challenging times’ for growers

But grower confidence is at an “all-time low”, he warmed.

He added: “The berry sector is facing very challenging times. Returns have failed to keep up with unprecedented increases in costs of production – driven primarily by labour, which makes up over half our costs.

“Consequently, grower confidence is at an all-time low, with many in the sector questioning the future.

“This is all the more frustrating given what a fantastic, healthy product we produce – demand for which continues to grow.

Worker holding fresh strawberries
Angus Soft Fruits’ strawberries sell internationally. Image: Angus Soft Fruits

“In 2024 we finally saw signs that the market is listening.

“Combined with improved yields, 2024 has been a significant improvement.

“We haven’t turned the corner yet but I believe that we are coming round the bend.”

Firm’s boss hails ‘fantastic team of berry specialists’

He continued: “After several extremely difficult years, 2024 saw a significant improvement in profits.

“This is a culmination of a lot of hard work from our fantastic team of berry specialists.

“They have been working to reduce our costs, whilst at the same time delivering great tasting berries which delight our customers each and every day, and returning a sustainable price to our growers.

“We are very optimistic for the future. We have excellent, dedicated growers, an exciting portfolio of varieties, very strong customer relationships and the best team in the industry to make it all happen.”

Overseas market increasing

In addition to the UK, Angus Soft Fruits now exports Scottish berries to Europe, the Middle East and as far as Singapore.

The firm has recently released several new AVA strawberry and raspberry varieties.

It is growing them in the UK, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

These varieties are the culmination of 10 years of hard work by the breeding programme team.

Raspberries from Angus Soft Fruits.

Mr Gray revealed plans to quadruple production of AVA Monet, Angus Soft Fruits’ premium raspberry variety, in 2025.

He added this would signal a “renaissance” in the Scottish raspberry sector, which has been in decline.

He also stressed the business’s commitment to the environment, adding: “In terms of environmental sustainability, as farmers, we are custodians of our environment.

Angus Soft Fruits big on sustainability

“We farm for the next generation.

“From an environmental perspective, we are set challenging targets by our retail customers.

“We have a full-time sustainability manager who works with growers, both in the UK and globally, focusing on reducing our use of plastic, reducing our emissions and increasing biodiversity.”

