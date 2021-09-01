Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Transport

MOTORING: Ex-British Army truck turned into go-anywhere campervan by Dundee engineer

By Jack McKeown
September 1 2021, 5.56pm
A Dundee engineer has transformed a former British Army truck into a campervan with tremendous off-road capability.

Andy Howson bought the Leyland DAF T244 in 2018 and spent 18 months converting the flatbed truck into a campervan. Among the modifications he made was repurposing the machine gun hatch into a sunroof.

The left-hand drive vehicle was built in 1990 and was first road registered in 2016. Despite being more than 30 years old it has barely 20,000 miles on the clock.

The cab has three seats and a sleeper space behind that can also be used for storage. The camper body has an insulated, spring mounted box which was originally a refrigerated unit. It has a 24v electrical system and two roof-mounted solar panels. The camper’s batteries can be charged by the solar panels or by the alternator when the truck is driving.

All kitted out

An 8KW diesel air heater keeps the campervan toasty. There is a 52 litre fridge and a gas hob and sink. USB ports are present for charging mobile phones and tablets. There is even a shower and an 85 litre fresh water tank.

A high level king sized bed at the rear has storage underneath. There is plenty of space in this area to add an extra bed if needed.

The Leyland campervan has permanent four wheel drive and exceptional ground clearance, giving it tremendous off-road ability.

Not everyone can drive it, however. With a maximum gross vehicle weight of 10.8 tonnes, and an unladen weight of around 6.8 tonnes you’ll need an HGV licence to get behind the wheel.

Power comes from a 5.9 litre diesel engine and the truck will return around 14mpg. Road tax is £200 a year and Andy says he paid £143 to insure it.

Andy, 32, works as an engineer and enjoys “designing fun stuff” in his spare time. He bought the Leyland truck with the intention of going away for long trips in it.

“We had loosely planned an adventure but the first lockdown started the week we intended to go away,” he says. “It doesn’t look like we’ll get away for a while so I’ve decided to put the truck up for sale.

“My partner says the headline for this article should read ‘eccentric local man builds truck then doesn’t take it anywhere interesting’.”

The Leyland Campervan is on sale through Facebook Marketplace for £25,000. 

