Dundee LEZ ‘grace period’ means ‘vast majority’ of Angus drivers will avoid £60 penalty charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Dundee LEZ ‘grace period’ means ‘vast majority’ of Angus drivers will avoid £60 penalty charge

By Scott Milne
November 22 2021, 11.50am Updated: November 22 2021, 12.00pm
A low emission zone will be introduced in Dundee city centre.

Dundee’s two year low emission zone (LEZ) grace period means the scheme will have little impact on drivers commuting into the city, it has been claimed.

Angus Council officials have investigated what the Dundee LEZ means for drivers in the county. Large numbers of workers commute to Dundee in their cars.

The officials concluded residents are unlikely to be affected as the May 2024 enforcement date means the most polluting vehicles will already be off the road.

Dundee councillors confirmed the LEZ at the end of the October 2021. The LEZ scheme will start in 2022, but drivers of polluting cars will not face £60 penalty charges until May 2024.

The report states: “By this point (May 2024) petrol cars would have to be 19 years old to be noncompliant. Diesel cars would have to be 10 years old.

“Whilst there are likely to be a number of diesel cars more than 10 years old, it is likely that the vast majority of private car owners in Angus will be able to drive within the LEZ.”

Tay park and ride

The report confirms “access will still be provided to three multi-storey car parks within the LEZ boundary, as well as other city centre parking locations outwith the boundary”.

What is a LEZ?

The Scottish Government tasked councils to create clean air zone in city centres.

It will see the worst-polluting vehicles barred from certain areas.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the LEZ introduction. You can read more about what the scheme entails in Dundee here.

Why is there a grace period?

Scottish Government advice was to allow for a grace period of between one and four years.  The SG let local authorities choose the period.

The grace period is considered a “sensible measure” to allow vehicle owners time to adjust to the new rules.

Andrew Llanwarne, Friends of the Earth Tayside, feels the grace period should “capture the latest traffic data” immediately.

This would enable the LEZ to be effectively monitored “as soon as the restrictions come into force”.

Andrew Llanwarne.

He spoke about the LEZ at a recent council meeting. He suggested the LEZ is not being used to its full potential.

“The LEZ seems to be regarded as a burdensome obligation imposed on the city council by the Scottish Government.”

The LEZ should instead be viewed as “a valuable opportunity to improve the quality of the air that the citizens of Dundee breathe.”

He added it could be a “significant step” in moving towards a “more sustainable transport system” in the coming years.

We have approached Dundee City Council for further comment.