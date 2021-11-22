Dundee LEZ ‘grace period’ means ‘vast majority’ of Angus drivers will avoid £60 penalty charge

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s two year low emission zone (LEZ) grace period means the scheme will have little impact on drivers commuting into the city, it has been claimed.

Angus Council officials have investigated what the Dundee LEZ means for drivers in the county. Large numbers of workers commute to Dundee in their cars.

The officials concluded residents are unlikely to be affected as the May 2024 enforcement date means the most polluting vehicles will already be off the road.

Dundee councillors confirmed the LEZ at the end of the October 2021. The LEZ scheme will start in 2022, but drivers of polluting cars will not face £60 penalty charges until May 2024.

The report states: “By this point (May 2024) petrol cars would have to be 19 years old to be noncompliant. Diesel cars would have to be 10 years old.

“Whilst there are likely to be a number of diesel cars more than 10 years old, it is likely that the vast majority of private car owners in Angus will be able to drive within the LEZ.”

The report confirms “access will still be provided to three multi-storey car parks within the LEZ boundary, as well as other city centre parking locations outwith the boundary”.

What is a LEZ?

The Scottish Government tasked councils to create clean air zone in city centres.

It will see the worst-polluting vehicles barred from certain areas.

The Low Emission Zone has to make a difference to air quality in Dundee. The LEZ cannot be the only action to improve poor air quality though. https://t.co/fXMnTqpvvA — Richard McCready (@rbmccready) October 26, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the LEZ introduction. You can read more about what the scheme entails in Dundee here.

Why is there a grace period?

Scottish Government advice was to allow for a grace period of between one and four years. The SG let local authorities choose the period.

The grace period is considered a “sensible measure” to allow vehicle owners time to adjust to the new rules.

Andrew Llanwarne, Friends of the Earth Tayside, feels the grace period should “capture the latest traffic data” immediately.

This would enable the LEZ to be effectively monitored “as soon as the restrictions come into force”.

He spoke about the LEZ at a recent council meeting. He suggested the LEZ is not being used to its full potential.

“The LEZ seems to be regarded as a burdensome obligation imposed on the city council by the Scottish Government.”

The LEZ should instead be viewed as “a valuable opportunity to improve the quality of the air that the citizens of Dundee breathe.”

He added it could be a “significant step” in moving towards a “more sustainable transport system” in the coming years.

We have approached Dundee City Council for further comment.