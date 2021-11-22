Police investigating after woman, 34, assaulted in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information after a 34-year-old woman was assaulted in Perth.

The woman was allegedly attacked while walking along North Methven Street at 3.30pm on Tuesday November 16.

Police say another woman who was driving a black Ford Focus got out and attacked the 34-year-old before driving away.

Officers are now looking for anyone with information to come forward.

Victim left ‘shaken’

Police Scotland constable Robert Roger said: “The victim was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault or anyone driving in the area at the time to check dashcam footage and contact us if they believe they can help.”

Those looking to assist with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 2034 of November 16 2021.