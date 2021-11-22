Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police investigating after woman, 34, assaulted in Perth

By Matteo Bell
November 22 2021, 11.51am Updated: November 22 2021, 11.52am
North Methven Street
North Methven Street

Police are appealing for information after a 34-year-old woman was assaulted in Perth.

The woman was allegedly attacked while walking along North Methven Street at 3.30pm on Tuesday November 16.

Police say another woman who was driving a black Ford Focus got out and attacked the 34-year-old before driving away.

Officers are now looking for anyone with information to come forward.

Victim left ‘shaken’

Police Scotland constable Robert Roger said: “The victim was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault or anyone driving in the area at the time to check dashcam footage and contact us if they believe they can help.”

Those looking to assist with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 2034 of November 16 2021.

More from The Courier