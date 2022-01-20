Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Key transport investment plan proposes Dundee A90 upgrade and refreshed Perth train station

By Peter John Meiklem and Adele Merson
January 20 2022, 7.21pm Updated: January 20 2022, 7.58pm
Perth train station.
Flagship transport plans could see substantial future investment in the A90 “through Dundee” and in Perth train station.

The proposals are part of a far-reaching vision for key transport improvements across the country.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said his review commits to investigate the potential for upgrading Perth train station and on improving the Perth-Dundee-Aberdeen rail link.

It also highlights the A90 “through Dundee” with potential investment in improving trunk road “reliability, resilience and safety” targeted at the busy Tayside thoroughfare.

The Edinburgh/Glasgow–Perth/Dundee “rail corridor” is also on the shortlist for attracting major Scottish Government investment in future years.

What is the STPR2 and why does it matter?

The second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) makes 45 spending recommendations.

The review will inform transport investment in Scotland for the next 20 years.

The plans are now out for consultation.

The A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said the strategy would “set us on a path to delivering a fair and just transition to Net Zero.”

He added: “The pandemic has led to fundamental shifts in travel behaviours and we want to ensure that people continue to make sustainable travel choices.

“That they return to public transport and our economic recovery does not overly rely on road-based travel.

“This review represents a repositioning of our transport investment priorities.

“The focus is firmly on how transport can help us protect our climate and improve lives.

“It takes a balanced and fair approach to all modes of transport, and all areas of Scotland.”

What does it have to say about transport in Tayside?

Transport officials say a “maintenance renewal programme” is needed to improve the
reliability, resilience and safety of the trunk road and motorway network.

The A90 through Dundee and Fort William transport links are two projects identified.

Officials say there should be an “increased investment in strengthening of the trunk road and motorway network over and above current maintenance levels.”

A ScotRail train in Invergowrie.
Measures could include carriageway and structure schemes as well as other roadside
infrastructure, such as signage and safety barriers.

They propose creating an “integrated transport plan” for the Dundee trunk road.

The plan also highlights “capacity constraints” at four major stations, including Perth, and commits to ongoing work to tackle them.

ScotRail has proposed cutting Edinburgh/Glasgow–Perth/Dundee rail services.

Here, officials shortlist the line’s infrastructure – as well as the Perth-Dundee- Aberdeen rail connection – for substantial future investment.

