Thursday court round-up — Fife creeper and dangerous dogs

A brief but varied court round-up for Thursday.

Break-ins petition

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court following a series of alleged break-ins in the Kinross area.

James Greenshields was remanded in custody following the brief, private appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

He faces two charges of theft by housebreaking.

Greenshields, of Glenrothes, made no plea and is expected to make a second appearance at the same court next week.

Misogynistic creeper

Woman-hating creeper Mark Russell has been locked up after repeatedly jumping out at and following lone women while they exercised in Fife and Clackmannanshire during the first lockdown. The 34-year-old’s own solicitor said his behaviour was “weird and alarming”.

Bordeaux mastiffs

A Dunfermline man as admitted having two out of control dogs, which attacked a woman and her pet.

Alan Robertson pled guilty to the offence at the town’s Sheriff Court.

The 49-year-old, of Beath View, had two Bordeaux mastiffs – also known as Dogue de Bordeaux – that were out of control and bit the woman and repeatedly bit her dog.

He will be sentenced next month.

Baby assaults

Fife man Christopher Kirk will be sentenced next month for assaulting two children.

The 31-year-old, formerly of Kirkcaldy, left one baby with a fractured skull.

He had originally been charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to the lesser charge of causing the child severe injury to the danger of her life by assaulting her.

He also admitted assaulting a baby boy by shaking him violently.

Tusk trial not proven

A jury returned a not proven verdict in the trial of homeless Marcin Szcezerbinski, who had been accused of the knifepoint robbery of the Dundee man who gave him shelter. He had been accused of brandishing a knife in a flat in Dudhope Court multi and making off with a laptop, a phone and ornamental tusks worth £7,000.

