Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Fife creeper and dangerous dogs

By Crime and Courts Team
January 20 2022, 7.30pm
Court round-up graphic

A brief but varied court round-up for Thursday.

Break-ins petition

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court following a series of alleged break-ins in the Kinross area.

James Greenshields was remanded in custody following the brief, private appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

He faces two charges of theft by housebreaking.

Greenshields, of Glenrothes, made no plea and is expected to make a second appearance at the same court next week.

Misogynistic creeper

Woman-hating creeper Mark Russell has been locked up after repeatedly jumping out at and following lone women while they exercised in Fife and Clackmannanshire during the first lockdown. The 34-year-old’s own solicitor said his behaviour was “weird and alarming”.

Mark Russell
Mark Russell.

Bordeaux mastiffs

A Dunfermline man as admitted having two out of control dogs, which attacked a woman and her pet.

Alan Robertson pled guilty to the offence at the town’s Sheriff Court.

A Dogue de Bordeaux.

The 49-year-old, of Beath View, had two Bordeaux mastiffs – also known as Dogue de Bordeaux – that were out of control and bit the woman and repeatedly bit her dog.

He will be sentenced next month.

Baby assaults

Fife man Christopher Kirk will be sentenced next month for assaulting two children.

The 31-year-old, formerly of Kirkcaldy, left one baby with a fractured skull.

He had originally been charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to the lesser charge of causing the child severe injury to the danger of her life by assaulting her.

He also admitted assaulting a baby boy by shaking him violently.

Tusk trial not proven

A jury returned a not proven verdict in the trial of homeless Marcin Szcezerbinski, who had been accused of the knifepoint robbery of the Dundee man who gave him shelter. He had been accused of brandishing a knife in a flat in Dudhope Court multi and making off with a laptop, a phone and ornamental tusks worth £7,000.

Marcin Szcezerbinski was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
In case you missed it...

Driver, 79, to stand trial accused of causing death of 78-year-old in Dundee

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]