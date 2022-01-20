Broughty Ferry children’s shop hit by break-in as police investigate ‘spate of crimes’ in area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular children’s store is the latest premises to be hit in what police are describing as a “spate” of break-ins around Broughty Ferry.

The Nappy Pin was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday, January 19, just over a week after barbershop Lovett’s was targeted in a theft worth £10,000.

Police say the two incidents are just the latest in a series of similar crimes in the Ferry with officers now conducting a “robust investigation” to find those responsible.

Shop owner Anita Stewart has told how she was woken up shortly after 1am on Wednesday to the shock news someone had broken through the frame of the door before raiding the till.

The thief is believed to have taken around £200.

Late-night break-in

Ms Stewart said the culprit made his way into the shop in the dead of night, similar to the theft at Lovett’s overnight on Sunday January 9.

CCTV from the Anchor Inn, a pub only a few feet away, captured footage of the man believed to be responsible getting on to a bike before cycling off.

People living in the flat above the shop heard strange banging noises and called the police, before calling Anita.

“Upstairs heard banging so what they think he’s done was to obviously shoulder his way in to break the frame,” Anita said.

“It’s solid oak so there was no way he was getting around the frame by just booting the side of the door.

“Although the glass was only shattered he managed to swing enough to the side and then squeeze in.

I don’t know how he managed to get it [the till] open but he got it opened and took the whole drawer out.” Shop owner Anita Stewart

“Clearly he just wanted what was in the till, although he didn’t take the laptops which was slightly weird.

“Meanwhile the flat upstairs has already reported it and they said the police came in about five minutes so he must have had very little time in here.

“He managed to swing the till around and get it open.

“I don’t know how he managed to get it open but he got it opened and took the whole till drawer out, squeezed back into the same space in the door, picked his bike up where he left it.”

CCTV footage from another pub, the Royal Arch, also caught the cyclist trying the door of bakers Goodfellow & Steven and showed him heading towards another pub before cycling towards Monifieth.

She said this showed he was “determined to get somebody” that night.

Ferry facing a crime ‘problem’

The Nappy Pin break-in marks the second robbery incident on Gray Street this month.

Ms Stewart says many business owners are concerned about the situation.

“We have got a problem”, said Ms Stewart.

“The police know that.”

Ms Stewart praised the quick response by officers who she said were there immediately and made sure she was safe on the night.

The family-owned shop has been open for 40 years and is a much beloved staple of Gray Street Broughty Ferry.

Anita says the local community have been hugely supportive by checking in on Anita and two other staff members.

Police response

Police Scotland has confirmed various similar crimes are being linked in the area, including at least one other break-in to a business in Monifieth in January.

Chief inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “We are aware of a recent spate of crimes impacting upon commercial properties in the Broughty Ferry area.

“Officers are working to identify those responsible for these crimes and are following a number of positive lines of inquiry.

“In conjunction with our ongoing robust investigation, we have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to business owners and offered crime prevention surveys to those affected.

“I would encourage anyone who has information regards these crimes to contact Police Scotland.”

The force confirmed officers attended The Nappy Pin break-in at around 12.50am and the incident is now part of the wider investigation.