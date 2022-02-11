Dundee cyclist inspires Caledonian Sleeper bosses to lift e-bike ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

E-bikes will be allowed on Caledonian Sleeper trains after rail bosses reversed their decision to ban them.

Service users in Dundee and beyond expressed their relief after managers signalled a change of heart over the contentious policy.

Active Nation Scotland commissioner Lee Craigie welcomed the call and said it would improve travellers’ health and well being.

The company’s move comes just weeks after Dundee e-bike user and DC Thomson podcaster Christopher Phin first raised it on social media.

The Caledonian Sleeper website is yet to be updated, but a spokesman for Serco – the firm that operate the overnight service – confirmed the policy change.

The spokesman said further details will be announced in due course.

However, it is understood the change will come with some caveats.

For example, passengers will need to switch off the e-bike’s battery before boarding.

Dundee cyclists celebrate

Reacting to the change in policy, Chris said: “I’m so happy I can soon again take my e-bike on the Caledonian Sleeper down to London.

“Being able to step into a comfy cabin at 11pm in Dundee, sleep, and be zipping through traffic in time for a nine o’clock meeting in London.

“It is wildly more convenient than flying, driving or taking a day train down.

“This is a great move for active and lower-carbon travel.”

It is essential we make it as easy as possible for more people to choose active and sustainable transport choices.” Lee Craigie, Active Nation Scotland commissioner

Lee Craigie is commissioner with Active Nation Scotland.

Her work includes championing cycling across the country.

Lee said allowing e-bikes on to public transport is vital in promoting active travel.

“E-bikes are allowing a whole new swathe of our population access to the joy and environmental sense that riding a bicycle can offer.”

Lee feels a “good relationship” between train companies and cyclists is “extremely important in shifting the way we think about travelling”.

She added: “It is essential we make it as easy as possible for more people to choose active and sustainable transport choices over private cars where possible.

“I’m delighted.”

Why were e-bikes banned in the first place?

The debate began when Christopher was reading up on the rules ahead of a trip to London.

Taking to Twitter, he questioned the reasoning behind the ban. He was told e-bikes were banned for safety reasons.

I asked the company why and they told me the ban was in response to a fire risk.

The company pointed me towards advice from London Fire Brigade that suggested e-bikes could cause house fires.

But e-scooters were the main focus of that campaign and it is accepted e-bikes pose less of a risk.

This is because e-bikes are subject to better manufacturing standards.

What are the new e-bike rules on Caledonian Sleeper trains?

In the aftermath of the review, Caledonian Sleeper bosses have accepted e-bikes do not pose a substantial fire risk to their trains.

However, it is understood that some rules will be in place when the ban is lifted in the “near future”.

These will include:

The e-bike does not weigh more than 25kg

The battery is switched off, but not removed

The e-bike is not charged using the train’s power supply

E-bikes are allowed on ScotRail and LNER services. They have similar rules in place.

A Serco spokesman said: “We are pleased that, having completed a review, we will be accepting e-bikes in the near future.

“We will update our guests and confirm further details and dates as soon as we can.”