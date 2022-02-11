‘The future is bright’: Joy as Leven’s Silverburn Park flax mill project can finally begin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ambitious work to create a visitor centre and backpackers’ hotel in Leven can finally begin, thanks to a crucial multi-million-pound boost.

The Silverburn Park flax mill project has received almost £3.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The award is the last piece of the funding jigsaw for the team behind the bid to attract tourists to the once-neglected corner of Fife.

A cafe, shop, artist studios and community space are also planned to restore the site to new glories.

And the project will create around 130 new jobs, including construction trainee placements for local young people and roles for those with mental health problems.

Design work will begin soon and construction is due to start next year.

The centre will open at Easter 2026, by which point the Levenmouth rail link will also be up and running.

It is hoped the two together will spark a tourism bonanza in the area.

The announcement has been hailed as exciting news.

Duncan Mitchell, chief executive of Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT), said: “It’s nearly 10 years since we started work on proposals to regenerate Silverburn Park and what a wonderful result from a decade of hard work.”

Silverburn Park flax mill project shows the future is bright

FEAT took over the running of the 27-acre park from Fife Council in 2007.

And it uses it as a base for innovative work, using the outdoors to support people experiencing mental ill health back into work.

The Silverburn Park flax mill project, delivered by FEAT and the council together, is a huge part of that.

Duncan added: “At times it’s been something of a rollercoaster ride with so many challenges to overcome.

“After a long journey we’ve now attracted funding for our vision.”

Levenmouth SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said it was good news for the entire area.

He said: “Despite the lockdowns, Silverburn Park has continued to grow and develop.

“Fife Council has already committed £2m to the project from its capital plan.

“This level of investment in the flax mill is more evidence that the future is bright for Levenmouth.”

Silverburn Park was gifted to the people of Leven

Caroline Clark, the Heritage Fund’s director for Scotland, said the project would safeguard the historic flax mill building.

Other funding includes £1.5m from the Scottish Government and £40,000 raised by the Levenmouth community.

Silverburn Park was owned by the Russell family until the 1970s.

And they gifted it to the people of Leven, with later uses including an animal farm, a craft centre and events venue.

These activities all stopped and buildings closed in the 1990s.