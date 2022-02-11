‘The future is bright’: Joy as Leven’s Silverburn Park flax mill project can finally begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The future is bright’: Joy as Leven’s Silverburn Park flax mill project can finally begin

By Claire Warrender
February 11 2022, 6.55am Updated: February 11 2022, 7.37am
An artist's impression of how the Silverburn Park flax mill will look.
An artist's impression of how the new Silverburn Park visitor centre will look.

Ambitious work to create a visitor centre and backpackers’ hotel in Leven can finally begin, thanks to a crucial multi-million-pound boost.

The Silverburn Park flax mill project has received almost £3.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The award is the last piece of the funding jigsaw for the team behind the bid to attract tourists to the once-neglected corner of Fife.

How the Silverburn Park flax mill looks just now. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

A cafe, shop, artist studios and community space are also planned to restore the site to new glories.

And the project will create around 130 new jobs, including construction trainee placements for local young people and roles for those with mental health problems.

Design work will begin soon and construction is due to start next year.

The centre will open at Easter 2026, by which point the Levenmouth rail link will also be up and running.

It is hoped the two together will spark a tourism bonanza in the area.

The announcement has been hailed as exciting news.

Duncan Mitchell, chief executive of Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT), said: “It’s nearly 10 years since we started work on proposals to regenerate Silverburn Park and what a wonderful result from a decade of hard work.”

Silverburn Park flax mill project shows the future is bright

FEAT took over the running of the 27-acre park from Fife Council in 2007.

And it uses it as a base for innovative work, using the outdoors to support people experiencing mental ill health back into work.

The Silverburn Park flax mill project, delivered by FEAT and the council together, is a huge part of that.

Duncan is delighted the Silverburn Park flax mill transformation can start
Duncan Mitchell at the park. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Duncan added: “At times it’s been something of a rollercoaster ride with so many challenges to overcome.

“After a long journey we’ve now attracted funding for our vision.”

Levenmouth SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said it was good news for the entire area.

He said: “Despite the lockdowns, Silverburn Park has continued to grow and develop.

“Fife Council has already committed £2m to the project from its capital plan.

“This level of investment in the flax mill is more evidence that the future is bright for Levenmouth.”

Silverburn Park was gifted to the people of Leven

Caroline Clark, the Heritage Fund’s director for Scotland, said the project would safeguard the historic flax mill building.

Other funding includes £1.5m from the Scottish Government and £40,000 raised by the Levenmouth community.

Silverburn Park was owned by the Russell family until the 1970s.

And they gifted it to the people of Leven, with later uses including an animal farm, a craft centre and events venue.

These activities all stopped and buildings closed in the 1990s.

