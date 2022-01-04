Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Silverburn Park: Work on multimillion-pound visitor centre and hostel to begin soon

By Claire Warrender
January 4 2022, 7.20am Updated: January 4 2022, 7.42am
The hostel will open in Silverburn Park, Leven.
Brian Robertson, bottom right, is delighted the new visitor centre will open in 2026.

Work to create a visitor centre and backpackers’ hostel in Leven could begin within weeks.

Silverburn Park bosses want to capitalise on the opening of the new Levenmouth Rail Link in 2024 by attracting new visitors to the town.

And a £1.5 million award from the Scottish Government means plans to transform the park’s derelict flax mill are well on track.

Silverburn chairman Brian Robertson said the centre would become a jewel in Fife’s crown when it opens in 2026.

An artist's impression of the Silverburn Park, Leven, hostel and visitor centre.
An artist’s impression of how the new Silverburn Park hostel and visitor centre will look.

It will include a restaurant, craft studios and exhibition space, as well as the hostel.

“We expect to start the delivery phase of the project in March,” said Brian.

The B-listed flax mill on the 27-acre estate once employed 200 people but has lain empty for years.

Plans for its transformation were announced in 2019 and detailed designs released last year.

Brian said it would be like seeing a phoenix rising from the ashes.

How the exterior  of the Silverburn Park hostel and visitor centre will look.
How the exterior  of the Silverburn Park hostel and visitor centre will look.

“We hope to appoint a contractor in March 2023 and start construction the following month,” he said.

“The construction will take at least two-and-a-half years and the building will open at Easter 2026.”

The £1.5m award from the Scottish Government follows £2m of funding from Fife Council and £500,000 from Historic Environment Scotland.

And the public raised a further £37,300 through an online crowdfunding campaign.

Transforming Silverburn Park

The flax mill project is just one part of the ongoing work to transform Silverburn Park.

The park is managed by Fife Employment Access Trust, which aims to help people with mental health problems back into work.

It took the park over from Fife Council in 2007.

And since then, the charity has been working to bring the estate back to its former glory.

Brian Robertson and trustee Cecilia Russell at the opening of the Silverburn Park campsite.
Brian Robertson and trustee Cecilia Russell at the opening of the Silverburn Park campsite.

Green spaces have been transformed and invasive species eradicated.

Meanwhile, a new campsite with glamping pods is proving immensely popular and bringing in income.

But the main focus is now getting the flax mill project off the ground.

The Levenmouth Rail Link announcement in 2019 has focused minds and much work is going on in the town to give people a reason to visit.

Brian added: “The centre won’t be open for the railway coming back but it’s seen very much as a jewel in the crown as a destination to attract people to the area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]