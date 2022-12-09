Spiralling inflation won’t push Cross Tay Link Road over budget again, argue Perth council bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spiralling inflation won’t push Cross Tay Link Road over budget again, argue Perth council bosses

By Aileen Robertson
December 9 2022, 6.00am
The Cross Tay Link Road is being built at a cost of £150m.
Construction of the Cross Tay Link Road continues at Scone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Perth council chiefs have promised to deliver the Cross Tay Link Road for £150m amid concerns over further spiralling costs.

Earlier this year, Perth and Kinross Council granted the roads building project an additional £32.5m from the authority’s capital budget.

Now a fresh council report has highlighted that inflation and increased costs continue to have an impact on the construction of the road and bridge over the River Tay.

But a PKC spokesperson gave an assurance that the £150m would be enough to complete the project.

CTLR ‘already bad value’

Labour member for Carse of Gowrie Alasdair Bailey urged a rethink of Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) spending when councillors approved the extra £32.5m.

He said the scheme is “already bad value for money and bad news for the environment”.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Alasdair Bailey. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Alasdair added: “If it needs to come back for more money after the additional £32.5m…then I hope that more of my fellow councillors will wake up and smell the coffee on this project.

“If this project wasn’t already in progress and were to be proposed today, it would be laughed out of the council chamber.”

The ‘key risks’ facing the CTLR

The CTLR is Perth and Kinross Council’s largest ever infrastructure project.

It will include a new road bridge over the Tay, linking the A9, the A93 and the A94. If it goes to plan, it will open in 2025.

Council committee papers outlined the ‘key risks’ facing the CTLR.

The report described inflation and procurement as “ongoing risks” which council bosses were closely monitoring.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused problems for the main contractor, BAM.

A PKC spokesperson said inflation was impacting capital projects across the country.

But he said the council had already found £32.5m from “uncommitted capacity” within the capital budget. Councillors previously agreed increased borrowing to finance capital projects.

And he added the £150m total “guarantees the Cross Tay Link Road will be completed”.

“Once the Cross Tay Link Road opens, it will deliver a significant economic boost to Perth and Kinross by improving the local transport network, reducing journey times and supporting business growth and investment.

“It will also reduce traffic in Perth city centre. Thus reducing congestion and pollution, whilst creating more opportunities for sustainable travel.”

