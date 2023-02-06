Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s only a matter of time before potholes and flooding on the road between Tayport and Newport leads to a fatal accident, it has been claimed.

Roddy Davie has lived in Tayport since he was five years old. He is the general manager of Auto Services in Perth, which runs 20 recovery vehicles.

“I’ve been driving that road since I was 17 – I’m now 60. It’s the worst it has ever been,” he said.

Three cars flipped onto their sides

The road’s terrible condition contributed to at least three accidents in January, he added.

Three of the vehicles flipped off their wheels and onto their sides.

“As part of my business I run recovery vehicles. I’ve never had three vehicles on their side on one piece of road.

“In all my years the chances or reality of three vehicles ending up on their side are millions to one in an 800 yard piece of road.

“The whole thing is a complete mess, people are terrified. It’s a death waiting to happen.”

Local politicians have said the poor state of the road is “indefensible.” Water running off the field beside the road has also damaged the surface, leading to water lying across the carriageway for long spells.

This stretch of road is truly scary. Heading back from Tayport one afternoon in January, I had a near miss with an HGV. It ploughed into flood water on the road at speed, sending a wave over my windscreen, leaving me effectively blind. Heaven knows what would have happened had I not slowed down to a crawl. Fife Council can’t get out and repair this potentially perilous bit of road quick enough.

Roddie continued: “If you live in Tayport, it’s actually got to the point where you have to stop if there’s a car coming towards you, because you will rip your tyres apart. Somebody’s going to get killed.”

State of road between Newport and Tayport is ‘indefensible’

Roddy has been in touch with Fife Council several times regarding this issue.

“The council have patched one part at least five times – but they’ve just done a dreadful repair,” he said.

“What I’ve asked for all along from the council is to repair the hole properly not just chucking some tar on it.

“The first lorry that goes past rips it off and we’re back to square one again.”

Tay Bridgehead Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp is concerned about the danger.

“In the recent poor weather the road has deteriorated further.

“Water is sitting on a long stretch of road and washes salt off the road exacerbating iciness. There have been several accidents I am told – as people seek to avoid water, potholes, and ice.

“It’s not clear to me as an elected member who tries to defend council services how to defend what appears to be indefensible.”

Mark Dewar is Fife Council’s service manager for roads and lighting contracts.

Mark apologised for the time Fife Council has taken to address this issue.

“We are tackling this now and work to repair this stretch of road should be completed by the end of February.”