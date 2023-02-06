Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport

By Joanna Bremner
February 6 2023, 6.00am
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s only a matter of time before potholes and flooding on the road between Tayport and Newport leads to a fatal accident, it has been claimed.

Roddy Davie has lived in Tayport since he was five years old. He is the general manager of Auto Services in Perth, which runs 20 recovery vehicles.

“I’ve been driving that road since I was 17 – I’m now 60. It’s the worst it has ever been,” he said.

Three cars flipped onto their sides

The road’s terrible condition contributed to at least three accidents in January, he added.

Three of the vehicles flipped off their wheels and onto their sides.

“As part of my business I run recovery vehicles. I’ve never had three vehicles on their side on one piece of road.

“In all my years the chances or reality of three vehicles ending up on their side are millions to one in an 800 yard piece of road.

“The whole thing is a complete mess, people are terrified. It’s a death waiting to happen.”

Roddy Davie next to a wall recently damaged by a car – B946, Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Local politicians have said the poor state of the road is “indefensible.” Water running off the field beside the road has also damaged the surface, leading to water lying across the carriageway for long spells.

Roddie continued: “If you live in Tayport, it’s actually got to the point where you have to stop if there’s a car coming towards you, because you will rip your tyres apart. Somebody’s going to get killed.”

State of road between Newport and Tayport is ‘indefensible’

Roddy has been in touch with Fife Council several times regarding this issue.

“The council have patched one part at least five times – but they’ve just done a dreadful repair,” he said.

“What I’ve asked for all along from the council is to repair the hole properly not just chucking some tar on it.

“The first lorry that goes past rips it off and we’re back to square one again.”

Councillor Jonny Tepp has expressed his frustration. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson.

Tay Bridgehead Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp is concerned about the danger.

“In the recent poor weather the road has deteriorated further.

“Water is sitting on a long stretch of road and washes salt off the road exacerbating iciness. There have been several accidents I am told – as people seek to avoid water, potholes, and ice.

“It’s not clear to me as an elected member who tries to defend council services how to defend what appears to be indefensible.”

Mark Dewar is Fife Council’s service manager for roads and lighting contracts.

Mark apologised for the time Fife Council has taken to address this issue.

“We are tackling this now and work to repair this stretch of road should be completed by the end of February.”

Tags

Conversation

