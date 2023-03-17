Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations

By Aileen Robertson
March 17 2023, 6.00am
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

CrossCountry trains will once again stop at Fife stations from May.

The rail operator, which runs services between Aberdeen and Penzance, pulled its Fife stops when demand plummeted during the pandemic.

It now plans to reinstate stops at Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank, Markich, Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing.

However CrossCountry has indicated there will only be one northbound and one southbound train serving these stations, and only on certain days.

Fife Lib Dem councillor and local rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston gave the move a cautious welcome.

“While it is good that CrossCountry trains will no longer whizz through Leuchars, Cupar and Ladybank without stopping, the proposed service is only around half what it was at the beginning of 2020.”

‘No lack of demand’

From May, a Monday to Friday CrossCountry service departing from Aberdeen at 8.20am will leave Leuchars at 9.46am.

After calling at Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch and Kirkcaldy, it will leave Inverkeithing at 10.33am.

A CrossCountry spokesperson indicated there would also be an evening service calling at Fife stations on Fridays and Saturdays, leaving Edinburgh at 6.13pm.

A Cross Country train at Edinburgh Waverley. Image: PA Archive

Jane Ann expressed disappointment that the CrossCountry did not restore Fife services closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“While it is good that CrossCountry services are apparently being restored to Fife, the reduction from the pre-covid timetable means that the direct cross-border services to the Midlands and West Country will be less than in the days of British Rail.

“There is no lack of demand for travel from north east Fife to these destinations, particularly from Leuchars, due to the University of St Andrews.”

Ben Simkin is regional director for the North East and Scotland at CrossCountry.

He confirmed the return of CrossCountry trains to Fife.

“These services were removed during Covid to reflect the change in passenger demand.

“From May 2023, there will be one southbound morning service and one northbound evening service. These complement services being provided by ScotRail.”

Meanwhile North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain described it as a “welcome development”.

“I’m glad that the company have finally reversed pandemic-era cuts after restoring stops north of Dundee last year.”

She added: “The rail industry faced many challenges during the pandemic and patterns of travel are still different to what they were before.”

