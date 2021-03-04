Montrose Port won’t submit bid to become freeport

Montrose Port will not make a bid to become a Scottish freeport despite enormous economic benefits highlighted in yesterday’s Budget.

Freeports are special economic zones with favourable tariffs, customs and VAT arrangements that make it easier for international trade.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said freeports would bring “investment, trade and most importantly jobs right across the country”.

He announced eight English freeports as he delivered his Budget. The Scottish Government is yet to start a bidding process north of the border.

Hopes for Angus jobs

Montrose has been mulling a bid for several months and a motion of support was passed by Angus Council last summer.

The motion, brought by the council’s economic development spokesperson Braden Davy, said a freeport at Montrose Port would create “huge opportunities for Angus and the wider area in delivering growth and providing investment and new jobs”.

Captain Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, said making a bid would have required a “substantial investment”.

He said: “We spent a great deal of time exploring the freeport proposal, including consulting with various stakeholders.

“However, with a substantial investment required to submit a bid, and with no concrete plans from the Government on how many ports would be granted freeport status, it was decided that it would not be financially viable to submit a bid at this time.

“We wish any Scottish port, particularly those in north-east, success should they decide to submit a bid.

“We look forward to more information and clarity coming from the Government on the freeport structure in the coming months.”

Forfar councillor Braden Davy, who was vocal in his support for the Angus bid, added: “Angus Council and all councillors were united in our support for Montrose Port (making a bid).

“Whilst they’ve come to the conclusion a freeport isn’t suitable just now, we will continue to do everything we can to make Montrose an economic powerhouse of the North East.

“I hope we can throw our weight behind fellow North East applications to ensure a freeport does come to our region, providing increased jobs and opportunities.”

Process for Scottish freeports

Scotland has been guaranteed at least one freeport but earlier this week Trade Minister Ivan McKee wrote to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay to state the country should have two.

The Scottish Government has previously stated that it will adapt the criteria for freeports, which it is calling green ports.

It will be necessary for operators and businesses to pay the real Living Wage, adopt the Scottish Business Pledge, commit to supporting sustainable and inclusive growth in local communities and contribute to Scotland’s just transition to net zero.

The prospectus for the green ports is expected to be published on the week commencing March 15. A 12-week bidding process is anticipated.

Talks on Dundee bid continue

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports, which operates the Port of Dundee, said it was considering bids for Dundee and Grangemouth.

“Freeports are a regeneration tool and it would have benefits for the Port of Dundee but the wider city,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the bidding getting under way.

“We are leading a bid for Grangemouth and the Forth area.

“At the same time we are still talking to Dundee City Council, Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc and other bodies to put together a collaborative bid for Dundee.

“I think the industry would say there should be two in Scotland.

“Our commitment to invest and grow Dundee will continue irrespective of what happens.”

What did the Chancellor say about freeports?

The English freeports will be based in East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe & Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside.

In his announcement Chancellor Rishi Sunak said freeports was a “policy on a scale we’ve never done before”.

He said they would unlock billions of pounds of private sector investment.

He said: “Freeports are special economic zones with different rules to make it easier and cheaper to do business.

“Though well-established internationally, we are taking a unique approach.

“Our freeports will have simpler planning to allow businesses to build. Infrastructure funding to improve transport links.

“Cheaper customs systems with favourable tariffs, VAT or duties and lower taxes with tax breaks to encourage construction, private investment and job creation – an unprecedented economic boost across the United Kingdom.

“Freeports will be a truly UK-wide policy and we will work constructively with the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations.”