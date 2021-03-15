SPONSORED: Boost your barley fungicide programme with multi-site partner Arizona

Are you looking for a barley fungicide programme to boost yields and provide cost effective efficacy against rhynchosporium and ramularia this spring? Arizona (500g/l folpet) is the perfect addition.

A leading producer of crop protection solutions, ADAMA offers a range of products to help you get the most from your crops.

This includes fungicide Arizona, a multi-site inhibitor that’s the ideal addition to diversify your spring barley fungicide programme.

Resistance is an ongoing threat, with some single site fungicides at risk of becoming ineffective due to disease resistance.

When multi-site Arizona is used in mixture with single site fungicides, it can help to protect and extend the effective life of partner products.

Arizona is therefore one of the key players in the fight to future-proof disease control in barley.

Arizona’s effect on barley

Resistance is a continually developing threat, and the result is that some barley diseases (like rhynchosporium) are now less sensitive to some single site fungicides.

Arizona has as important role to play in a fungicide programme as it offers significant benefits for barley, including in the fights against diseases like rhynchosporium and ramularia.

In fact, Irish trials conducted by Teagasc revealed that in a high-pressure ramularia situation, adding Arizona to an SDHI and triazole at T1 and T2 delivered an improvement in disease control efficacy and extended green leaf area.

Additional trials show that, compared to a single application at T2, a two-spray programme of Arizona (plus a triazole/SDHI) at T1 and T2 can deliver an increase in yield of 0.5t/ha.

Plus, one of the many benefits of Arizona is its flexibility. It can be used at a range of application timings, so you can tailor it to the current level of disease pressure and the disease resistance rating of the variety you’re growing.

What makes Arizona unique

As already mentioned, Arizona is a multi-site inhibitor. That means it work against various bio-chemical pathways in fungal cells, interfering with spore germination, cell division and mitochondrial energy production.

The result is that Arizona is less susceptible to resistance than single site actives like SDHIs, azoles and strobilurins.

Plus, Arizona is the only fungicide proven to protect and prolong the effective life of the single site actives it’s partnered with.

Take for example, fluxapyroxad – its in-field efficacy can be significantly extended and its effective life doubled, when partnered with Arizona (according to modelling work by ADAS).

Arizona contains straight Folpet at 500 g/L. Folpet is recognised by the Fungicide Resistance Action Group (FRAG UK) as a valuable tool for managing resistance.

If you’re looking to diversify and strengthen your barley fungicide programme this spring, Arizona has lots to offer.

