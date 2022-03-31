RAB DOUGLAS: You couldn’t pick a worse time to undertake a new stadium project for Dundee FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: You couldn’t pick a worse time to undertake a new stadium project for Dundee FC

By Rab Douglas
March 31 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 31 2022, 12.01pm
John Nelms has put a new Dundee stadium back on the agenda.

John Nelms has chosen the last couple of weeks to bring Dundee’s proposed new stadium back on the agenda.

A lot has been said – and written – but I can’t say that I’m any nearer to thinking it will end up being built.

There are so many problems.

Even if planning permission gets granted, you could hardly have picked a worse time to get involved in a huge construction project like this.

The cost of concrete and steel has gone through the roof.

And who is going to own it in the end?

There aren’t many fans who would be comfortable with it being anybody other than the club itself.

The idea of Dundee playing football in a new stadium by 2024 seems totally unrealistic to me.

My fear would be that this drags on for a few more years and then if it doesn’t happen, Dens Park will have been allowed to deteriorate.

More focus should be put on enhancing the match day experience at the ground they’ve got – and the team that is on the park.

Most of the fans I speak to are disillusioned and I don’t think the last week has changed that.

I’d like to send my congratulations to Kelty Hearts.

It’s been clear for a long time that the SPFL new boys were heading towards the League Two title but that doesn’t diminish the achievement.

We played them in the League Cup way back in July and you could tell then that Kelty had a strong, well-balanced squad.

Kevin Thomson has done a great job to win the league so early and the story of young Max Kucheriavyi, whose family are in Ukraine, getting the goal that settled it is a brilliant one.

He played in a bounce game against us a few months ago and you could see he was a young player with real talent.

I don’t think there’s a huge gap between the standard of League Two and League One.

And it wouldn’t surprise me to see Kelty contending to make it back to back championships.

Steve Clarke is doing a fantastic job with Scotland.

And he came close to making it two wins over the last few days rather than two draws.

I do think he missed a trick by not giving Zander Clark or Liam Kelly (or both) some game-time, though.

You don’t get many international friendlies these days and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to have a look at a younger keeper.

He did it with outfield players like Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey, so why not in goal?

Steve knows what he’s going to get from Craig Gordon and David Marshall but, even though the World Cup play-offs are rightly his main focus, he needs to have an eye on who is going to replace them when they retire or get injured.

It will not surprise you that I’m going to tip Celtic as winners of this weekend’s Old Firm game.

A draw would probably be fine for them – and a lot of fans would maybe take that now if you offered it.

But Ange Postecoglou will sense that his team is in form and this is an opportunity to take an even bigger step towards the title.

It’s a narrow Celtic victory for me.

