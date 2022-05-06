EVE MUIRHEAD: World mixed curling joy, Wimbledon Royal Box invite and Ronnie O’Sullivan kudos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

To put the icing on the cake of the best season of my career with another gold medal was a fantastic feeling on Saturday.

Being able to call myself ‘world champion’ is something I’ll never take for granted.

Completing the set of major curling titles was a big ambition.

It was my first mixed Worlds and there’s no guarantee I’d get other chances.

This has to go down as one of the most convincing golds I’ve won.

We were in control of every single game we played.

At world level, that doesn’t happen every often.

We got into a rhythm early and never looked like losing it.

It wasn’t something I was thinking about in Geneva but that’s the first win at a European, Worlds or Olympics when I’ve been part of a team with a 100% record.

Bobby was brilliant.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – he’s the best sweeper around as far as I’m concerned.

Our games complement really well and our numbers over the course of the week showed that we thoroughly deserved to be on top of the podium.

British curling is in such a strong place.

For the mixed, there’s no doubt that we benefitted from having to get the better of Bruce and Jen in our national championships.

They were the Olympic team and the reigning World champions remember.

Not only did we need to beat them to have any chance of being on the plane to Switzerland, we also needed the selectors to show faith in us.

I’d like to think we more than repaid that.

Mixed will continue to be a part of my career moving forward hopefully.

There’s talk of their being a grand slam tour next season, which will take it to another level.

I still think that myself and Bobby have room to improve.

I’m sure Bruce and Jen will feel the same way.

I’ve always really liked watching the snooker.

Like curling, it’s a sport that is all about accuracy, concentration and weight of shot.

And it usually comes down to millimetres.

Having had a game with Shaun Murphy and Stephen Hendry years ago I know how hard it is as well!

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Judd Trump | 2022 @Betfred World Championship Final Highlights#ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/NCVNOxcuQM — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) May 2, 2022

To become the oldest ever winner of the Worlds – and still look like you’ve got plenty of years left in you – is a brilliant achievement for Ronnie O’Sullivan.

As long as he stays as physically fit as he is, the desire remains and he can find a balance between enough tournaments to stay sharp but not too many to make him feel like it’s not worth it, you’d imagine he’ll be the man to beat for a while yet.

There will be a debrief of the season in the next couple of weeks but I’m definitely ready for some time off now!

Being able to take advantage of some nice invitations is exciting.

One for the Royal Box at Wimbledon in the middle Saturday definitely falls into that category.

And you know that you’ve had a good season when you’re asked to go on Question of Sport!

I’m going to be doing some work for Radio 5 Live at The Open which I’m really looking forward to and I’ll be getting a few rounds played myself.

I love my curling but I’ll be glad to throw the shoes into the back of the wardrobe for a couple of months!