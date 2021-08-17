Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Education

St Leonards School celebrates near perfect 99.8% pass rate at GCSE level

St Leonards School has been awarded a near perfect pass rate at GCSE level.
By Rebecca McCurdy
August 17 2021, 3.30pm Updated: August 17 2021, 3.31pm
Pupils at St Leonards received their GCSEs results.
Pupils celebrated their results with 99.8% of qualifications graded at A* to C.

Six pupils at the independent school, based in St Andrews, received perfect nine grades across the board, which is the equivalent of being awarded A*s.

The school has offered special congratulations to pupils Alex Barclay, Benjamin Clark, Lily Driscoll, Abigail Edmonstone, Faith Mackenzie-Page and Beth Purvis.

Pupils excelled in a range of subjects including the sciences, languages, creative arts and humanities.

‘A testament to their hard work’

More than 60% of the grades awarded were graded between a score of nine and seven, which is the equivalent to an A*.

The students will return to school and enter sixth form where they will be working towards either their international baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme or career related programme.

Dawn Pemberton-Hislop, the school’s senior deputy head (teaching and learning), said: “We are extremely proud of our GCSE candidates and all that they have achieved in this difficult and unusual year.

“This strong set of results is a testament to their resilience and hard work of both pupils and staff.

“This has been a fantastic way to round off the 2020-21 academic year, and we are excited for the pupils to embark upon the next chapter of their educational journey at St Leonards.

“In the coming weeks, they will begin either the international baccalaureate (IB) career-related programme or diploma programme, globally-recognised qualifications which open up a world of opportunities and are the ideal preparation for further education.”

Former pupil Duncan Bouchard is now off to university in Edinburgh after his IB results which placed him as one of the top student achievers in the world – out of 170,000 other pupils.

