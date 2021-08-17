St Leonards School celebrates near perfect 99.8% pass rate at GCSE level

St Leonards School has been awarded a near perfect pass rate at GCSE level.

Pupils celebrated their results with 99.8% of qualifications graded at A* to C.

Six pupils at the independent school, based in St Andrews, received perfect nine grades across the board, which is the equivalent of being awarded A*s.

The school has offered special congratulations to pupils Alex Barclay, Benjamin Clark, Lily Driscoll, Abigail Edmonstone, Faith Mackenzie-Page and Beth Purvis.

Pupils excelled in a range of subjects including the sciences, languages, creative arts and humanities.

‘A testament to their hard work’

More than 60% of the grades awarded were graded between a score of nine and seven, which is the equivalent to an A*.

The students will return to school and enter sixth form where they will be working towards either their international baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme or career related programme.

Dawn Pemberton-Hislop, the school’s senior deputy head (teaching and learning), said: “We are extremely proud of our GCSE candidates and all that they have achieved in this difficult and unusual year.

“This strong set of results is a testament to their resilience and hard work of both pupils and staff.

“This has been a fantastic way to round off the 2020-21 academic year, and we are excited for the pupils to embark upon the next chapter of their educational journey at St Leonards.

“In the coming weeks, they will begin either the international baccalaureate (IB) career-related programme or diploma programme, globally-recognised qualifications which open up a world of opportunities and are the ideal preparation for further education.”

Former pupil Duncan Bouchard is now off to university in Edinburgh after his IB results which placed him as one of the top student achievers in the world – out of 170,000 other pupils.