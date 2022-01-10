Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Covid: Exams decision may be as late as March – what happens if they are cancelled?

By Laura Devlin
January 10 2022, 3.05pm Updated: January 10 2022, 4.04pm
A decision on whether exams will go ahead this year could be made just weeks before they are due to start.
A decision on whether exams will go ahead this year could be made just weeks before they are due to start.

A decision on whether exams go ahead this year could be made just weeks before they are due to start.

In an interview with the BBC, Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the “very latest” a decision on whether the exam diet goes ahead as planned would be made is the end of March.

She did say, however, it remains the Scottish Government’s intention for exams to go ahead as normal this year.

The SQA exam timetable is due to start on April 26.

What will happen if exams are cancelled?

According to the SQA, if the Scottish Government cancels the exams due to public health restrictions, schools will enter “scenario three”.

This means the evidence teachers and lecturers gather through normal in-year assessment to determine pupil estimates can be used to form the basis of their provisional results.

A similar process was used last year when exams were cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

What about disruption to learning?

Should exams still go ahead but there is significantly more disruption to learning and teaching across the country, “scenario two” will be enacted.

This means the qualifications authority will provide additional support for pupils to help them prepare and revise for this year’s exams.

Not all courses will have revision support as some do not have an exam in 2022, or the exam has been reduced in size through the modifications that have already been made.

However, in this situation, the vast majority of learners will receive revision support in one or more of their courses.

There will be no further modifications made to the course assessments.

What has the reaction been?

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), said the uncertainly was not helpful for pupils or teachers.

He said: “Contingencies do not help the teachers or pupils in schools today. Shows a complete lack of understanding of how schools work. Ask a teacher.”

The Scottish Conservatives have also criticised the possibility of exams being scrapped as late as March, saying the government had “learned no lessons from the last exams fiasco”.

Related:

When should schoolchildren in Scotland self-isolate and for how long?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier