Crunch Arbroath and Dunfermline Championship ties rescheduled for live BBC TV coverage

By Scott Lorimer
January 10 2022, 3.22pm Updated: January 10 2022, 4.13pm
Arbroath's upcoming clash with Kilmarnock has been been moved and will be shown live on the BBC.
Crunch Arbroath and Dunfermline games have been rescheduled, the SPFL has announced.

Both games for the sides at opposite ends of the table have been selected for live BBC TV coverage.

Arbroath’s clash with Kilmarnock at Gayfield was initially due to take place on Saturday February 5.

However, the fixture has been brought forward. The new kick off date is Friday February 4, with a 7.45pm kick off.

 

The hotly-anticipated clash will see the Lichties go head-to-head with Killie as they look to mount a title charge with Derek McInnes now at the helm.

Arbroath have come out on top of the two previous meetings this season. A 0-0 draw was played out in front of the BBC cameras in the first meeting in September.

Dick Campbell’s men then grabbed all three points with a late winner in their first ever victory at Rugby Park in November.

Dunfermline

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s visit of Partick Thistle next month has also been brought forward.

The game will now take place on Friday February 18 with a 7.45pm kick off.

John Hughes’ side will look to get their first victory over the Jags this season, having lost out twice to them already.

Both games will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

