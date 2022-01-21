Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grove Academy pupils tell of marking Holocaust Memorial Day with the Duchess of Cornwall

By Laura Devlin
January 21 2022, 4.35pm Updated: January 21 2022, 4.50pm
Young ambassadors from Grove Academy met with the Duchess of Cornwall.
Young ambassadors from Grove Academy met with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Grove Academy pupils mixed with royalty this week as they took part in a special event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Students from the Broughty Ferry school gave a presentation to the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Anne Frank Trust’s fundraising lunch in London.

The pupils told us how they shared with the Duchess their statements of hope for the world, as well as their stories and experiences of prejudice and discrimination.

Among those representing Grove were S3 pupils Charlotte Rone, Iris Nicoll, Amelia Goodfellow, Calum Wardlaw and Finlay Ross.

Charlotte said: “When it came to actual event, we had a room with about 70 guests and we all had to do our bit of the presentation along with the other schools.

“We all had a couple of lines to say about what we had been doing in school (learning about discrimination).

“And Iris presented the Duchess with a copy Anne Frank’s diary.”

“We need to learn from the past”

Guests at the event included BBC presenter Jo Coburn and actress Joanna Lumley.

But it was honorary president Eva Schloss MBE – a survivor of Auschwitz and the step- sister of Anne Frank – who the pupils were inspired by the most.

Finlay said: “The number of people who have been through that experience is dwindling so we need to learn from these people whilst they are still alive.

“We need to learn from the past”.

Amelia added: “It was really cool to be in the same room as all these high profile people who had come to such a special event to hear these stories.”

Anne Frank ambassadors

The pupils are among the charity’s Anne Frank ambassadors, trained to “amplify Anne’s message of social justice and equality for all”.

Charlotte said: “The two-day course that we did with the Anne Frank Trust was amazing, it was so much fun.

“You were learning and finding out new ways of how speak and talk but it was done in a in way.”

Dr Adam Bisset, principal teacher of religious, moral and philosophical education at the Ferry school added: “Grove Academy’s participation in projects led by the Anne Frank Trust over the past five years has proved to be valuable and inspiring and we commend their work and their values.”

The event was held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank’s diary.

Holocaust Memorial Day is a national commemoration day in the United Kingdom dedicated to the remembrance of the Jews and others who suffered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution.

