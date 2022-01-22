Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Western Gateway: Fears promised school will not be built by 2025 as funding plans are outlined

Western Gateway residents are demanding a clear timetable for building a primary school as a council report suggests it will be later than promised.
By Rebecca McCurdy
January 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 22 2022, 9.16am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Western Gateway

Western Gateway residents are demanding a clear timetable for building a primary school as a council report suggests it will be later than promised.

In June, Dundee City Council committed to opening the school by August 2025, however the report for the policy and resources committee on Monday casts more doubt over the timeline.

Capital spending for the school is earmarked for between 2025 and 2027 and an opening date has not been confirmed, the report says.

That is already too late according to Bill Batchelor, chairman of the community’s residents group, who says homeowners want the 2025 promise kept, having each paid thousands towards the school’s construction when they bought their houses years ago.

Bill Batchelor.

The project has already been hit with delays as the council awaits confirmation on when it can apply to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP), which would cover a significant part of the costs.

Council officers have committed to building the £16 million school even if the government funding is denied.

Mr Batchelor said any further delays are unacceptable. He said: “We are pleased to see that Dundee City Council, despite the poor response from the Scottish Government, would be prepared to fund the school themselves.

“We find out today, however, with the publication of the report that [the council] has planned the capital spend for 2025/26 and 2027/2028 – up to three years after their promise.

Clarity needed on school opening

“This is unacceptable to our community. We need clarity on this, a firm commitment from the Scottish Government on when the funding will be available and an indicative timescale from the council with key dates and milestones to reach the promise they made.”

By 2027, there will be around 1,000 homes in the city suburb and around 260 primary and 65 nursery children requiring education.

Current pupils have to travel up to five miles to the nearest catchment schools.

The community calls have been backed by North East MSP and Labour education spokesman Michael Marra who said the delay is “more broken promises”.

He said: “This is just the latest in a long line of broken promises from the SNP administration on school for the Western Gateway.

“They have had to be dragged kicking and screaming to make any plans at all despite residents having been sold their properties on the promise of a school.

“The community and their Labour councillors wrung a policy commitment for a 2025 opening out of the administration seven months ago after years of campaigning.

“To see that being abandoned now is a disgrace.”

Western Gateway residents are renewing calls for a primary school to be built in the area. Picture shows the housing development and where the primary school will be built.

He called for a timetable decision to be made locally in Dundee to allow for a 2025 opening.

“We must remember in all of this that 2025 will already be too late for many families who paid their money but will never see the benefit of a school,” he added.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who is also convener of the children and families service, said there were no changes regarding the council’s plan for a Western Gateway school.

He said: “We have given a clear commitment that we will build a school in the Western Gateway and our desire for it to be built within the timeline that the community seek.

“Once we know whether or not we have been successful in our bid to the Scottish Government we will be able to make the necessary changes to deliver on this commitment.

“I hope that we will have that decision sooner rather than later for the sake of the Western Gateway community so that we can get on with delivering them their school.

“The SNP administration has continuously delivered in the last decade on new schools for our communities and we will deliver for the Western Gateway.”

A decision on the LEIP funding has not been confirmed however it is expected to be confirmed by the Scottish Government later this year.

