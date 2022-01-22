Ilmari Niskanen on his cup tie nightmare and how he wants to avoid the same fate at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen on his cup tie nightmare and how he wants to avoid the same fate at Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
January 22 2022, 8.00am
Ilmari Niskanen is determined to make an impact on the Scottish Cup with Dundee United
Ilmari Niskanen is determined to make an impact on the Scottish Cup with Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen spent some time in Finland during the winter break ‘enjoying’ the sub-zero conditions in his snow-hit homeland.

Temperatures plummeted to -20 as he waded through 20 inches of snow on a brief trip back home as he reflected on his first six months at Dundee United.

And while he came out of cold storage to star as United lost to St Mirren in midweek, Niskanen is keen to turn the heat up on Scottish Cup rivals Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Cup ties have been far from fun for Niskanen to date.

In fact, he suffered one of the worst experiences of his career as a teenage KuPS star facing Inter Turku in the semi-final of the Finnish Cup in 2015.

Ilmari Niskanen suffered cup heartbreak when he starred in Finland

Finally-poised at 1-1, Turku had two players sent off just before the end of normal time.

That left Niskanen’s side facing nine men but the then teenage star missed a golden late chance with his side losing on penalties.

“That was one of the worst memories of my career so far,” said Niskanen.

“Inter Turku had two players sent off but we couldn’t score in extra-time and they won on penalties.

“I was young, only 18 at the time. I was one-on-one with the keeper in extra-time but couldn’t score.

Ilmari Niskanen is keen to make an impression at Dundee United

“At the time, I felt really bad. It was a big deal for us because we had been in three finals in four years and lost every time.

“But I’m over it now and want to make an impact with Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

“I’ve heard about the club’s history in this tournament but I’m focused on Kilmarnock. It will be a huge game.”

Ilmari Niskanen: I’ll help my Finnish team-mate Carljohan Eriksson settle in Scotland

Meanwhile, Niskanen is delighted to link up with his international team-mate Carjohan Eriksson.

Keeper Eriksson joined United at the start of January and Niskanen has turned into his Dundee tour guide.

“It’s nice having another Finnish player here,” said Niskanen.

“I’ve shown him about the city a bit and it’s good having someone else to talk in Finnish to.

“He asked for my advice before signing and I told him great things about the city and the club.

“Carljohan has had a great couple of years in Sweden. He’s been in the last two international squads with me and kept a clean sheet on his debut.

“He’ll be a valuable addition to our squad.”

EXCLUSIVE: Marc McNulty insists Dundee United is a happy camp and vows to help the fans smile again

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]