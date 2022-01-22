Murray Davidson: We are hurting but St Johnstone can turn things round and mount Scottish Cup defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Murray Davidson: We are hurting but St Johnstone can turn things round and mount Scottish Cup defence

By Gordon Bannerman
January 22 2022, 8.00am
Murray Davidson is confident St Johnstone can mount a Scottish Cup title defence.
Murray Davidson is confident St Johnstone can mount a Scottish Cup title defence.

He finished last season lifting the Scottish Cup.

But St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson admits that beating Hibs at Hampden is a distant memory.

The Perth club’s defence of the trophy begins with a tricky tie away to League Two runway leaders Kelty Hearts.

Davidson believes it could prove a turning point in a campaign which sees struggling Saints locked in fight for Premiership survival after the highs of an historic cup double success.

From high to low

The McDiarmid Park side have suffered a calamitous run of nine successive defeats but the veteran midfielder believes they can turn the tide.

“People will look at it and say the highs of last year and now this season – but we are not thinking like that,” said Davidson.

“One thing you learn in football, and I have seen it over the years, as soon as you do something one season, you come back in again and it’s forgotten.

Murray Davidson holds aloft the Scottish Cup.
Murray Davidson holds aloft the Scottish Cup.

“It’s all about looking forward and turning things round now. This is a big game.

“When you are on the kind of run we are, losing so many games in a row and bottom of the league you’re never going to be in a great mood.

“But nobody is moping around thinking about it.

“It hurts, everyone is hurting but we have to stay positive and keep working hard.

“It’s only us who can turn it around.

Murray Davidson tackles Josh Ginnelly during his side's recent dfeat to Hearts.
Murray Davidson tackles Josh Ginnelly during his side’s recent dfeat to Hearts.

“We have always had one or two runs here. We have a problem now being bottom of the league and this one is happening.

“But it could just take one result to spark things.

“Right now it feels like we are getting punished but we only have ourselves to blame.

“We haven’t been good enough. We know that.”

Lower league ties ‘difficult’

Davidson is determined the defence of the silverware lasts longer than their first ever Scottish Cup triumph under Tommy Wright.

Saints were on the receiving end of a 2-0 loss seven years ago at Queen of the South as they fell at the first hurdle.

St Johnstone were beaten by lower league opposition in 2015, falling short against Queen of the South
St Johnstone were beaten by lower league opposition in 2015, falling short against Queen of the South

“I played in that game. Playing lower league teams away from home are difficult games,” said Davidson.

“You just have to look at Cove Rangers taking Hibs to extra-time before winning with a late goal on Thursday night.

“We have maybe been knocked out a couple of times from lower league teams in my time here.

“But over the years we have done pretty well. If your attitude and application is right you have a better chance of going through.

“I have no doubt it will be right. I have seen it in training this week. We are focused so it is up to us to go there and make sure we get into the next round.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopeful a couple of signings are imminent despite rising prices

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]