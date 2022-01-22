Murray Davidson: We are hurting but St Johnstone can turn things round and mount Scottish Cup defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He finished last season lifting the Scottish Cup.

But St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson admits that beating Hibs at Hampden is a distant memory.

The Perth club’s defence of the trophy begins with a tricky tie away to League Two runway leaders Kelty Hearts.

Davidson believes it could prove a turning point in a campaign which sees struggling Saints locked in fight for Premiership survival after the highs of an historic cup double success.

From high to low

The McDiarmid Park side have suffered a calamitous run of nine successive defeats but the veteran midfielder believes they can turn the tide.

“People will look at it and say the highs of last year and now this season – but we are not thinking like that,” said Davidson.

“One thing you learn in football, and I have seen it over the years, as soon as you do something one season, you come back in again and it’s forgotten.

“It’s all about looking forward and turning things round now. This is a big game.

“When you are on the kind of run we are, losing so many games in a row and bottom of the league you’re never going to be in a great mood.

“But nobody is moping around thinking about it.

“It hurts, everyone is hurting but we have to stay positive and keep working hard.

“It’s only us who can turn it around.

“We have always had one or two runs here. We have a problem now being bottom of the league and this one is happening.

“But it could just take one result to spark things.

“Right now it feels like we are getting punished but we only have ourselves to blame.

“We haven’t been good enough. We know that.”

Lower league ties ‘difficult’

Davidson is determined the defence of the silverware lasts longer than their first ever Scottish Cup triumph under Tommy Wright.

Saints were on the receiving end of a 2-0 loss seven years ago at Queen of the South as they fell at the first hurdle.

“I played in that game. Playing lower league teams away from home are difficult games,” said Davidson.

“You just have to look at Cove Rangers taking Hibs to extra-time before winning with a late goal on Thursday night.

“We have maybe been knocked out a couple of times from lower league teams in my time here.

“But over the years we have done pretty well. If your attitude and application is right you have a better chance of going through.

“I have no doubt it will be right. I have seen it in training this week. We are focused so it is up to us to go there and make sure we get into the next round.”