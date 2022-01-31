This is Riverside Primary School in Perth – the new school being built for North Muirton and Balhousie pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Riverside Primary School has been chosen by pupils as the name for Perth’s newest primary school – and here’s how it will look.

The £19.9 million school is under construction in the grounds of North Muirton Primary School and is due to open next year.

We have two previously unpublished images of how it will look – including an artistic impression of one of the corridors linking some of its 16 classrooms and a breakout area.

Another previously unpublished picture supplied to us by architects Architype shows the nursery garden.

Riverside Primary School was confirmed on Monday as the title for the school, which will take in pupils from North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools when it opens in April 2023.

Children were involved in choosing the name, which reflects its location in Uist Place near the banks of the River Tay.

Suggestions were made during an online survey of pupils, parents, staff and the wider community and a shortlist of suitable names was drawn up which also included:

Argyll Road Primary School

Balmuir Primary School

Balmuirton Primary School

The title Riverside Primary School subsequently took 59% of the public vote, mostly cast by the pupils themselves.

It is great to say that you helped to decide the name of the new school.” Lexi-Mae P5

P5 pupil Lexi-Mae, a member of the naming reference group established for the selection process, said: “I was very excited to be part of the naming group and to be involved.

“It is great to say that you helped to decide the name of the new school.”

Perth and Kinross Council lifelong learning convener Caroline Shiers said: “The new primary school for North Perth is a very significant development for the area and it was crucial that in creating the new school, the children and young people who will attend played their part in establishing its identity and feel a sense of belonging.”

The school, for up to 500 pupils, will have ASN provision and a nursery.

Outside there will be a sheltered classroom, multi-use games area (Muga) pitch, also available for community-use, and an activity trail.

The Robertson Construction team moved on site in December and groundworks for the new school remain underway.

The school was designed by architects Architype to Passivhaus standards, which means it will be built to maximise energy efficiency.

As well as its layout and materials meaning it can be heated or cooled using very little energy, it will have solar panels on the roof.