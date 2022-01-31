Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This is Riverside Primary School in Perth – the new school being built for North Muirton and Balhousie pupils

By Cheryl Peebles
January 31 2022, 2.09pm Updated: January 31 2022, 5.29pm
An image of how Riverside Primary School in Perth will look.
Riverside Primary School has been chosen by pupils as the name for Perth’s newest primary school – and here’s how it will look.

The £19.9 million school is under construction in the grounds of North Muirton Primary School and is due to open next year.

We have two previously unpublished images of how it will look – including an artistic impression of one of the corridors linking some of its 16 classrooms and a breakout area.

Another previously unpublished picture supplied to us by architects Architype shows the nursery garden.

How the nursery garden at Riverside Primary School will look. Image courtesy of Architype.

Riverside Primary School was confirmed on Monday as the title for the school, which will take in pupils from North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools when it opens in April 2023.

Children were involved in choosing the name, which reflects its location in Uist Place near the banks of the River Tay.

Suggestions were made during an online survey of pupils, parents, staff and the wider community and a shortlist of suitable names was drawn up which also included:

  • Argyll Road Primary School
  • Balmuir Primary School
  • Balmuirton Primary School

The title Riverside Primary School subsequently took 59% of the public vote, mostly cast by the pupils themselves.

It is great to say that you helped to decide the name of the new school.”

Lexi-Mae P5

P5 pupil Lexi-Mae, a member of the naming reference group established for the selection process, said: “I was very excited to be part of the naming group and to be involved.

“It is great to say that you helped to decide the name of the new school.”

Perth and Kinross Council lifelong learning convener Caroline Shiers said: “The new primary school for North Perth is a very significant development for the area and it was crucial that in creating the new school, the children and young people who will attend played their part in establishing its identity and feel a sense of belonging.”

Perth school energy efficiency

More images of how Riverside Primary School will look when it is complete in 2023.

The school, for up to 500 pupils, will have ASN provision and a nursery.

Outside there will be a sheltered classroom, multi-use games area (Muga) pitch, also available for community-use, and an activity trail.

The Robertson Construction team moved on site in December and groundworks for the new school remain underway.

Groundwork is being carried out for the new Riverside Primary School. Pictured supplied by Robertson Construction.

The school was designed by architects Architype to Passivhaus standards, which means it will be built to maximise energy efficiency.

As well as its layout and materials meaning it can be heated or cooled using very little energy, it will have solar panels on the roof.

