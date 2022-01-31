Dundee reportedly chasing Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are reportedly in talks to sign Vontae Daley-Campbell from Leiceister City.

The Dark Blues are still chasing deadline day deals for top targets Zak Rudden and Ricki Lamie.

According to STV reporter Raman Bhardwaj, a move for highly-rated right back Daley-Campbell is also in progress.

The 20-year-old Londoner came through the ranks as a kid with Arsenal before making the switch to Leicester City in 2019.

He has made two first team appearances this season, starting against Brighton in the EFL Cup and Watford in the FA Cup.

The Foxes are understood to be keen for Daley-Campbell, who captains their under-23 side, to add first team experience in the Scottish Premiership before returning to the King Power Stadium in the summer to stake his claim.