Dundee reportedly chasing Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell

By Sean Hamilton
January 31 2022, 2.39pm Updated: January 31 2022, 6.05pm
Vontae Daley-Campbell
Vontae Daley-Campbell in FA Cup action for Leicester City against Brighton and Hove Albion last season. Photo by Rui Vieira/AP/Shutterstock

Dundee are reportedly in talks to sign Vontae Daley-Campbell from Leiceister City.

The Dark Blues are still chasing deadline day deals for top targets Zak Rudden and Ricki Lamie.

According to STV reporter Raman Bhardwaj, a move for highly-rated right back Daley-Campbell is also in progress.

The 20-year-old Londoner came through the ranks as a kid with Arsenal before making the switch to Leicester City in 2019.

He has made two first team appearances this season, starting against Brighton in the EFL Cup and Watford in the FA Cup.

The Foxes are understood to be keen for Daley-Campbell, who captains their under-23 side, to add first team experience in the Scottish Premiership before returning to the King Power Stadium in the summer to stake his claim.

Dundee boss James McPake aiming to make more than one addition today with Zak Rudden deal set to be completed

