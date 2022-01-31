Dundee boss James McPake aiming to make more than one addition today with Zak Rudden deal set to be completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake aiming to make more than one addition today with Zak Rudden deal set to be completed

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 1.34pm Updated: January 31 2022, 5.53pm
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden is set to join Dundee.

Dundee are expecting their transfer business to go right to the wire as the window slams shut tonight.

The Dark Blues are set to seal a deal for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden today after snapping up the 21-year-old on a pre-contract.

That would see the former Rangers man available to make his debut in tomorrow’s Dundee derby.

They are also hoping to do a similar deal with Motherwell for central defender Ricki Lamie.

Those two transfers aren’t the only ones in the works for McPake, however.

Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

Speaking this lunchtime ahead of tomorrow’s derby, the Dens boss was asked if there were other options should the Lamie one not happen. He replied: “Loads, we are looking at loads.

“We have a player coming up just now and another deal will be done later in the afternoon.

“There will certainly be one more guaranteed. I am waiting on an answer on another couple.

“We are still looking to add.

“We’ll see what happens, it could be a late one.”

The transfer window shuts at midnight tonight.

