Dundee boss James McPake aiming to make more than one addition today with Zak Rudden deal set to be completed

Dundee are expecting their transfer business to go right to the wire as the window slams shut tonight.

The Dark Blues are set to seal a deal for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden today after snapping up the 21-year-old on a pre-contract.

That would see the former Rangers man available to make his debut in tomorrow’s Dundee derby.

They are also hoping to do a similar deal with Motherwell for central defender Ricki Lamie.

Those two transfers aren’t the only ones in the works for McPake, however.

Speaking this lunchtime ahead of tomorrow’s derby, the Dens boss was asked if there were other options should the Lamie one not happen. He replied: “Loads, we are looking at loads.

“We have a player coming up just now and another deal will be done later in the afternoon.

“There will certainly be one more guaranteed. I am waiting on an answer on another couple.

“We are still looking to add.

“We’ll see what happens, it could be a late one.”

The transfer window shuts at midnight tonight.