‘Hiding in plain sight’: Bicycle bank robbers still at large six years on from Kirkcaldy raid

By Neil Henderson
January 31 2022, 1.45pm Updated: January 31 2022, 5.21pm
The men who robbed the Kirkcaldy TSB then made off on pushbikes remain at large.
Armed robbers who stole £11,000 from a bank in Kirkcaldy before escaping on bicycles in broad daylight remain at large – six years on from the audacious crime.

Police say their investigation into the raid remains open, and have used the anniversary over the weekend to make a fresh appeal for information.

Dressed in dark clothing and wearing baseball caps, the brazen pair walked into the Templehall branch of the TSB on Dunearn Drive at 10.40am on January 29 2016.

They threatened terrified customers with a handgun and a crowbar, before forcing staff to hand over £11,000.

CCTV showed how the robbers kept bicycles round the corner from the bank.

The pair then fled the scene in the direction of Alford Avenue and have not been caught since.

The crime made national news when it emerged that the two men had been captured on CCTV escaping on bicycles, which had been parked round the corner.

But despite a huge and exhaustive police investigation and even a nationwide TV appeal on Crimewatch, officers have yet to make a significant breakthrough.

One of the robbers was thought to have spoken with an eastern European accent, leading police to investigate whether the men had fled the country immediately after the crime.

CCTV stills from the robbery, showing staff and customers being threatened.

Kirkcaldy councillor Neil Crooks thinks someone within the Templehall community has vital evidence that could bring the robbers to justice.

He said: “It’s inconceivable that the perpetrators of such an audacious crime have never been caught.

“There are CCTV images of a crime and subsequent escape in a busy local area in broad daylight.

“It’s as if they were hiding in plain sight.

“I’m certain someone somewhere in Templehall has that vital piece of information that could lead to the pair’s arrest.

One of the pair making off from the scene on their bike.

“Therefore I’m urging anyone who thinks they may be able to help to contact police without delay.

“After all, we must remember that staff and members of the public were left traumatised as a result of the robbery.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There have been no arrests in relation to this, however, the incident is continually under review.

“We would again encourage anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact police via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Woman found injured in Kirkcaldy dies in hospital

