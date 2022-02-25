World Book Day: 9 cheap and easy costume ideas for your child

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With World Book Day around the corner it is time to create costumes based on your children’s favourite characters.

The annual event celebrates children’s literature and the joy of reading on March 3.

And in its 25th year, World Book Day hopes to encourage young people to discover their love of reading.

Whether your children are into Dr Seuss or Roald Dahl, transforming them into a character from their favourite novel does not have to be expensive.

World Book Day costume ideas

Former primary school teacher Becky Cranham, of education resource PlanBee, has created a list of hacks for some of the most popular characters in children’s literature.

And they are all easy and affordable to create.

1. Where’s Wally?

To recreate the popular character from Martin Handford’s book, you can use a stripy top, a bobble hat and a pair of glasses.

Your child can spend all day standing around with no one being able to find them.

2. The Cat in the Hat

Dress your child in black and make a tall red and white hat from paper or cardboard.

Add a cat nose and whiskers painted on with eyeliner to complete the look.

3. Mr Bump or Little Miss Whoops

Younger children can be dressed up as one of the characters from Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men series.

For Mr Bump or Little Miss Whoops, dress them in blue, wrap them in bandages or toilet paper and stick on some plasters.

4. Flying Fergus

Olympian Chris Hoy’s character Fergus is perfect for keen cyclists.

Simply pop on a helmet and any other cycling equipment you have at home and you are ready to go.

5. Saucepan Man

To create the character from Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, stick a colander on your child’s head and attach pots and pans to their body.

Becky says: “They might not be able to sit down but they’ll look terrific.”

6. Harry Potter

You can easily make your own wizard costume that resembles J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter.

Just find a pair of thick-rimmed glasses and draw a scar on your child’s forehead.

7. Sophie from The BFG

Put on a nightie or a pair of pyjamas and make a quick dream jar using a jam jar, glitter and some fairy lights.

8. The Paper Dolls

Borrow a school uniform to recreate Julia Donaldson’s characters. Make a paper chain of dolls for your child to wear around their neck.

9. The Boy in the Dress

David Walliams’ children’s books are a popular choice on World Book Day.

To recreate The Boy in the Dress, grab a dress and a football and your son is good to go.