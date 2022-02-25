World Book Day: 9 cheap and easy costume ideas for your child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

World Book Day: 9 cheap and easy costume ideas for your child

With World Book Day around the corner it is time to create costumes based on your children’s favourite characters.
By Rebecca McCurdy
February 25 2022, 10.00am Updated: February 25 2022, 2.38pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Charlotte and Ben Keenan dressed up for World Book Day in 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media.
Charlotte and Ben Keenan dressed up for World Book Day in 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media.

With World Book Day around the corner it is time to create costumes based on your children’s favourite characters.

The annual event celebrates children’s literature and the joy of reading on March 3.

And in its 25th year, World Book Day hopes to encourage young people to discover their love of reading.

Whether your children are into Dr Seuss or Roald Dahl, transforming them into a character from their favourite novel does not have to be expensive.

World Book Day costume ideas

Former primary school teacher Becky Cranham, of education resource PlanBee, has created a list of hacks for some of the most popular characters in children’s literature.

And they are all easy and affordable to create.

1. Where’s Wally?

To recreate the popular character from Martin Handford’s book, you can use a stripy top, a bobble hat and a pair of glasses.

Where’s Wally? Supplied by PlanBee.

Your child can spend all day standing around with no one being able to find them.

2. The Cat in the Hat

Dress your child in black and make a tall red and white hat from paper or cardboard.

Add a cat nose and whiskers painted on with eyeliner to complete the look.

3. Mr Bump or Little Miss Whoops

Younger children can be dressed up as one of the characters from Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men series.

For Mr Bump or Little Miss Whoops, dress them in blue, wrap them in bandages or toilet paper and stick on some plasters.

4. Flying Fergus

Olympian Chris Hoy’s character Fergus is perfect for keen cyclists.

How to create Chris Hoy’s Flying Fergus.  Supplied by PlanBee.

Simply pop on a helmet and any other cycling equipment you have at home and you are ready to go.

5. Saucepan Man

To create the character from Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, stick a colander on your child’s head and attach pots and pans to their body.

Becky says: “They might not be able to sit down but they’ll look terrific.”

6. Harry Potter

You can easily make your own wizard costume that resembles J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter.

A DIY Harry Potter costume. Supplied by PlanBee.

Just find a pair of thick-rimmed glasses and draw a scar on your child’s forehead.

7. Sophie from The BFG

Put on a nightie or a pair of pyjamas and make a quick dream jar using a jam jar, glitter and some fairy lights.

8. The Paper Dolls

Borrow a school uniform to recreate Julia Donaldson’s characters. Make a paper chain of dolls for your child to wear around their neck.

9. The Boy in the Dress

David Walliams’ children’s books are a popular choice on World Book Day.

To recreate The Boy in the Dress, grab a dress and a football and your son is good to go.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier