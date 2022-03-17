11 photos showcasing talented pupils performing at Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
11 photos showcasing talented pupils performing at Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival

Hundreds of Dundee pupils showcased their creative talents at the city's secondary school dance festival.
By Rebecca McCurdy
March 17 2022, 4.33pm Updated: March 17 2022, 5.03pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
St John's pupils celebrate their wins in contemporary and street dance. All pictures supplied by Bob Pack.
The dance festival, held at the Caird Hall on Tuesday, saw 111 secondary school from across the city compete in street, contemporary and open categories.

St John’s RC High School pupils took home the top prize in the contemporary dance and street categories, while St Paul’s won the open category.

The pupils light up the stage.

We have put together a photo gallery below from performances on the night.

Pupils created their own choreography with the help of dance leaders, ex pupils and school staff.

Pupils practiced their routines since October 2021. 
Pupils show off their prize. 

The event, led by Active School coordinators, is part of the Dundee Schools Sports Association which aims to get as many pupils involved in dance as possible while also creating pathways to choreograph, volunteer and lead in dance.

Preparation for the festival began in October 2021, with a number of S4 and S5 pupils attending a week-long dance leaders level 5 qualification which has given them the confidence to choreograph and lead dance in their schools.

The youngsters have been encouraged to embrace dance to build confidence and inspire others. 
Celebrating a successful night. 

James Fenna, Active Schools Manager at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “Becoming a dance leader is a fantastic role.

“Not only is it a great way to develop new skills, build confidence and meet like-minded people, but the programme helps youngsters develop as leaders by influencing and reflecting the views of other young people.

“We encourage our young leaders to motivate and inspire others to get into sport and physical activity, helping shape decisions to ensure youngsters have the best possible experience across Dundee.”

Many of the youngsters could go on to study dance professionally. 

Primary school pupils from Rosebank Primary School and Rowantree Primary School also performed on the night, as did students from the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance.

Gillian Pack, Active Schools coordinator and freelance dance teacher, said the festival is a great way for pupils to improve their skills, step out of their comfort zone and grow in confidence.

More than 100 pupils across the city’s six secondary schools competed. 
St Paul’s RC Academy academy pupils celebrate their win in the Open category.

She said: “The teams all work so hard in the lead up to this event and the standard of dance and choreography is absolutely incredible across all three categories.

“I have judged at this competition before and the pupils do not make this an easy task, I am always blown away by the talent on that stage.”

The performance at the Caird Hall was watched by family, friends and industry professionals.
Pupils were in charge of their own excellent choreography. 

And many will have gained inspiration and insight into professional dance which could lead them to train in dance when they leave school.

Gillian continued: “I’m sure some of them would love to go on to train in dance when they leave school.

“The pupils were buzzing to be back up there on stage which was wonderful to see, and the audience did a great job at cheering them all on.

“Well done to all of the young people taking part and to all of the teachers, staff in schools and to the family and friends who came along to support them.”

