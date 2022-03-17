11 photos showcasing talented pupils performing at Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Dundee pupils showcased their creative talents at the city’s secondary school dance festival.

The dance festival, held at the Caird Hall on Tuesday, saw 111 secondary school from across the city compete in street, contemporary and open categories.

St John’s RC High School pupils took home the top prize in the contemporary dance and street categories, while St Paul’s won the open category.

We have put together a photo gallery below from performances on the night.

Pupils created their own choreography with the help of dance leaders, ex pupils and school staff.

The event, led by Active School coordinators, is part of the Dundee Schools Sports Association which aims to get as many pupils involved in dance as possible while also creating pathways to choreograph, volunteer and lead in dance.

Preparation for the festival began in October 2021, with a number of S4 and S5 pupils attending a week-long dance leaders level 5 qualification which has given them the confidence to choreograph and lead dance in their schools.

James Fenna, Active Schools Manager at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “Becoming a dance leader is a fantastic role.

“Not only is it a great way to develop new skills, build confidence and meet like-minded people, but the programme helps youngsters develop as leaders by influencing and reflecting the views of other young people.

“We encourage our young leaders to motivate and inspire others to get into sport and physical activity, helping shape decisions to ensure youngsters have the best possible experience across Dundee.”

Primary school pupils from Rosebank Primary School and Rowantree Primary School also performed on the night, as did students from the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance.

Gillian Pack, Active Schools coordinator and freelance dance teacher, said the festival is a great way for pupils to improve their skills, step out of their comfort zone and grow in confidence.

She said: “The teams all work so hard in the lead up to this event and the standard of dance and choreography is absolutely incredible across all three categories.

“I have judged at this competition before and the pupils do not make this an easy task, I am always blown away by the talent on that stage.”

And many will have gained inspiration and insight into professional dance which could lead them to train in dance when they leave school.

Gillian continued: “I’m sure some of them would love to go on to train in dance when they leave school.

“The pupils were buzzing to be back up there on stage which was wonderful to see, and the audience did a great job at cheering them all on.

“Well done to all of the young people taking part and to all of the teachers, staff in schools and to the family and friends who came along to support them.”