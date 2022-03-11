Don’t miss out: Young adult apprenticeship opportunities in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s daunting to start out on any career path, no matter what industry it’s in. And sometimes, it can seem impossible to get your foot in the door. That’s why, for a young adult in Courier country, apprenticeships in Dundee are a great place to start.

Apprenticeship schemes give the apprentice the opportunity to be mentored and coached in their chosen line of work, while gaining real life industry knowledge and experience.

They are great for building connections with people in the know and, if you put the work in, can lead to a successful and lucrative career.

Young adult apprenticeships in Dundee’s logistics sector

CJ Lang & Son Ltd is looking for motivated and hard-working individuals aged 17-24 to join its team.

The family-owned retail and distribution business is the primary wholesaler for SPAR Scotland – the largest symbol group in the country.

Nicola Loudon, recruitment consultant and commercial supervisor at CJ Lang, said: “We are proud to serve local communities through our company owned SPAR stores throughout Scotland.

“We have a distribution network covering countryside to coast backed by outstanding operational organisation, which our apprentices will be at the heart of.”

Why should you work in logistics?

The logistics sector is essential for the workings of modern day society.

People working within this sector develop relationships with suppliers and clients, ensure goods are where they need to be – when they need to be there and understand the needs of those they work for.

Roles in this sector give workers responsibility and the chance to prove themselves. People will depend on you for supply chain management and, ultimately, make their jobs possible.

Nicola added: “Completing one of our apprenticeships schemes will give an individual in depth knowledge of our industry and would be very advantageous for advancing in their career.”

Vacancies available with CJ Lang & Son Ltd

As part of its colleague development programme, the following positions are now available for application within the CJ Lang logistics operation.

This is an exceptional opportunity for young people to gain a nationally recognised qualification while building up experience.

Three apprenticeship opportunities for young adults in Dundee:

1. Modern Warehouse Apprenticeship Scheme in Warehousing and Storage (Level 2)

This programme lasts up to one year and is delivered on site as part of a warehouse operative role for colleagues aged between 17 and 24.

Units will cover topics such as:

Picking goods

Receiving goods from deliveries

Maintaining healthy, safety and security in logistics.

There are also five core skills to be gained from this programme:

Communication

Information technology

Numeracy

Problem solving

Team working

In addition to the Level 2 certification, you will also have the opportunity to gain a forklift licence.

2. Modern Apprenticeship in Logistics Operations (Level 3)

Again, this apprenticeship will be completed within one year and is open to anyone aged 17 to 24. The role involves delivering on site as part of CJ Lang’s current distribution team.

Units will cover topics such as:

Optimising the use of logistics resources

Improving performance in logistics operations

Applying technology in logistics operations

There are also five core skills to be gained from this programme:

Communication

Information technology

Numeracy

Problem solving

Team working

In addition to the Level 3 certification, you may also have the opportunity to complete Category C (for driving a rigid vehicle over 7.5 tonnes).

As such, there is a requirement to have a current driving licence with no more than three penalty points.

3. Warehouse to Wheels (Level 3)

This is a one year programme delivered on site as part of a current role. It is designed to allow workers to upskill and gain an LGV Class 1 license – and become a driver for CJ Lang.

Units will cover topics such as:

Preparing the vehicle for driving

Protect the vehicle and load

Apply technology in logistics operations.

There are also five core skills to be gained from this programme:

Communication

Information technology

Numeracy

Problem solving

Team working

In addition to the Level 3 certification, you will also have the opportunity to complete Category C. As such, there is a requirement to have a current Driving Licence with no more than 3 penalty points.

If you believe you have the right behaviours and attitude to join the team, visit the CJ Lang & Son website or contact Nicola Loudon at nicola.loudon@cjlang.co.uk.