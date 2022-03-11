Martin Lewis: Latest must-see money saving tips amid cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tips from money-saving guru Martin Lewis have become more important than ever as many Scots feel the pinch from rising household bills.

Energy prices are set to soar later this year after the price cap is lifted, leaving many facing an increase of up to £700 per year in their bill.

But energy bills aren’t the only problem facing Scots with weekly food costs also on the rise.

Financial journalist Martin Lewis has long shared tips on how best to save money, and the consumer expert’s advice is more important than ever amid the cost of living crisis.

You can see all Martin’s latest advice and tips below.

Martin Lewis used his Money Saving Expert email this week to warn of some big changes coming up later this year that people should be aware of.

Latest money saving tips from Martin Lewis

Council tax

Council tax is set to rise in most areas from April 1, including in Perth & Kinross, Fife, Dundee, and Angus.

While council tax is unavoidable and pays for essential council services, Martin said people should check if they are due a discount.

You can use the calculator from Citizens Advice Scotland to see if you could save some money.

Mobile phone bills

Mobile and broadband costs are set to increase from April 1, with Martin advising people to check if they could be saving money by switching to a better deal.

He says: “Many of the 16 million who are out of contract across these sectors are due big price rises.

“Most hit around April 1, some are already in place. If so, see this as an opportunity to check if you can get a better deal elsewhere.”

Energy bills

After the energy price cap was lifted, most people can expect to see the amount they pay for gas and electricity in their homes to increase.

As well as an increase from April 1, the Money Saving Expert said energy prices are also likely to rise again from October.

Many have asked for advice on whether they should move to a fixed-rate deal, which guarantees the price of their energy supply rather than reacting to market fluctuations.

Martin says: “The rule of thumb is this: I would not switch to a fixed deal unless it was less than 75% more than the current price cap, or if you want to base it on the April price cap, no more than 15% more than the April price cap.

“So if you can find a fix within that price range then it is worth getting. But you will not find those prices on a comparison site.

“There are no open market options close to that price – they’re all 40% more than the April price cap at the very cheapest.”

Think ahead for Christmas

The cost of stamps will also increase from April 4, with the price of a first-class stamp rising from 85p to 95p and the cost of second class stamps increasing by 2p to 68p.

Speaking on his ITV show, Martin said people should think ahead to Christmas and stock up if they can.

But he warned that stockpiling too many stamps would be unwise, with the traditional stamp set to be replaced with barcodes by 2023.

“In the past when prices went up I’d always say you could use them indefinitely but you can only use these until January 31, 2023,” Martin said.

“So buy this Christmas’ stamps now if you can do so,” he said.

Benefits check-up

Many low-income households miss out on potential benefits because they are unaware of what they are entitled to.

Martin Lewis has urged Scots who have a household income of less than £30,000 to “spend 10 minutes” using a benefits calculator.

“If you have an income of less than £30,000 and you are struggling, it is worth spending ten minutes on a benefits calculator to see what you are entitled to.

