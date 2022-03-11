Kirkcaldy Links Market: 180ft Skyflyer ride to wow visitors in Scotland debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thrill-seeking visitors to Kirkcaldy’s famous Links Market will be wowed like never before when one of Europe’s tallest fairground rides comes to Scotland for the first time.

The Funtime City Skyflyer, which towers 180 feet tall will be the main attraction in the mile-long funfair which takes up much of the Lang Toun’s Esplanade in April.

Dating back over 700 years, the Links Market – Europe’s longest street fairground – makes a welcome return to Kirkcaldy after a two-year coronavirus hiatus.

Described as giving a sense of free flight riders sit in seats suspended by chains before being thrusted to the top of the tower where they are rotated at speed.

New £2m attraction

Owners, Birmingham based Danters Attractions, spent £2 million to have the ride specially built in Austria just prior to the first lockdown and say they are delighted to finally be able to bring it to Fife.

And Emily Danter expects visitors to be amazed by the Skyflyer, which will sit as the market’s centrepiece attraction.

“It’s fitting to be giving the Skyflyer its Scottish debut in Fife given that Kirkcaldy Links Market is one of the UK’s biggest and much loved annual events” said Emily.

“Because of the lockdown and Covid restrictions we’ve only been able to have the Skyflyer up and running at one other event in Birmingham at Christmas so it’s brand new and will be in delighting revellers for only the second time.

“Not only will it give riders amazing views across the Forth and along the entire fairground, it provides everyone who goes on it with the sense of free flight.”

“It’s gives a truly exhilarating experience for riders.”

First time in Scotland

Emily said she has been surprised by the diverse range of age groups wanting to experience the unique thrill the Skyflyer offers.

“We thought that it would appeal mainly to the younger market but on its first outing we were staggered by the wide age range of riders,” she said.

“I was staggered to see grandparents prepared to have a go alongside youngsters and what’s more even coming back to have a second go.”

A high reach crane will be brought in to assist the team of specialist riggers in assembling the tower, taking two days to assemble.

As an added bonus for visitors, Danters will also be bringing its Wild Mouse spinning roller coaster.

Riders experience speeds of up to 47km per hour as the car travels down the track, spinning as it goes.

Neil Crooks, Kirkcaldy councillor and chairman of the town’s area committee, said the return of Links Market will provide a boost to morale for the town.

Historic market

“Links Market is part of the very fabric of Kirkcaldy and had been for hundreds of years so its fantastic to have it back finally,” he said.

“It’s another major step forward in a return to normality as we make our way out of the pandemic.

“To have Kirkcaldy chosen as the venue to debut such a prestigious attraction as the Skyflyer tells you just how well regarded Kirkcaldy’s Links Market is within the fairground industry.

“The ride sounds amazing and I’m sure it’ll prove hugely popular for the many tens of thousands of visitors that the event attracts.”

The origins of the famous Links Market can be traced back to 1304 when Edward I signed a charter allowing Kirkcaldy to stage a three-day trading fair during Easter.

The event, which regularly attracts many thousands of visitors from all over Scotland, will from Wednesday April 13 until Monday April 18.