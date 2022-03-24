Angus teacher insists ‘learning is suffering’ due to ‘unacceptable’ state of education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Angus teacher insists ‘learning is suffering’ due to ‘unacceptable’ state of education

By Sheanne Mulholland
March 24 2022, 10.04am Updated: March 24 2022, 12.20pm
Angus teacher speaks out.

An Angus primary teacher has spoken out about ‘unacceptable’ practices happening in schools as a result of the pandemic.

The woman – who has asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job – says the situation within schools is so ‘bleak’ many teachers have ‘had enough’.

She says she and every other teacher she knows has contracted Covid at least twice, and high teaching staff absences due to the virus are forcing schools to run on ‘skeleton staffing levels’.

She said: “One school locally currently has 11 teachers off with Covid.

“There are not enough supply teachers to cover the absences, therefore, children’s learning is suffering.

“Sometimes unqualified support staff are being put in front of classes. This is not acceptable.”

And it’s not just staff absences which are concerning this teacher – she says there have been at least two pupils absent from her class every day of this academic year.

As a result many teachers are expected to take class while simultaneously delivering home learning to children who are isolating.

She said: “This is not sustainable. No one else is expected to do two jobs at once.

“The situation is so bleak that many teachers, especially in primary, have had enough.”

Leaving teaching

She says many primary school teachers have been concerned about ‘lax Covid regulations’ for months and those who are vulnerable have either taken early retirement, gone on long term sick or left teaching altogether.

The woman added: “Ventilation is a huge issue. Open windows, especially in winter months, has seen children and teachers learning in unacceptable temperatures – some as low as 5 degrees.

“We feel forgotten about and not important enough to protect from Covid and that young children in our classes are not protected either.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said the council continues to follow Scottish Government guidance in respect of Covid mitigations.

She said: “Whilst we continue to experience levels of pupil and staff absence, school leaders are making the necessary arrangements so that our schools can safely remain open.

“This includes redeploying school staff and staff from our central teams as required.

“We encourage our teaching staff to report any concerns they may have through their Head Teacher in order that they can be addressed.”

Changes to Covid restrictions in schools and nurseries explained

