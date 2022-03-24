The bird boxes your Dundee primary school will be gifted to learn about wildlife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The bird boxes your Dundee primary school will be gifted to learn about wildlife

By Cheryl Peebles
March 24 2022, 12.34pm
Artist Joanne Lyon presents the bird boxes she decorated for Dundee Science Centre to George Wickenden.
Artist Joanne Lyon presents the bird boxes she decorated for Dundee Science Centre to George Wickenden.

Bird boxes like these are being given to every primary school in Dundee to help children learn about wildlife.

Dundee Science Centre is delivering two bird box kits to each primary school in the city which they hope will allow pupils to see birds nesting.

Artist Joanne Lyon painted those in our main picture for the science centre’s own grounds, which are among four installed in its outdoor space.

But children will be able to decorate their own ready-to-build boxes, so each school can put its own stamp on its bird homes.

St Mary’s Primary School eco club members and P6 pupils (from left) Rebecca Artt, Hayley Marchant and Sarah Artt have their bird box kit.

Dundee Science Centre hopes the bird boxes will attract more species to school gardens, encouraging children to learn about our feathered friends and spark activities in school around wildlife and conservation.

Teacher Kelly Smith is keen for her P7 class at St Pius X RC Primary School to learn from seeing birds using their boxes.

She also runs the school’s eco club, and said: “It is important for children to be curious about the environment and do their bit to protect it.

Eco club members at St Pius X RC Primary School.

“Encouraging their interest from an early age allows the best chance that they will grow up equipped with the knowledge to take care of the planet for future generations and ensures that environmental decisions made on an international level filter down to local communities.”

Carlene Cura, of Dundee Science Centre, explained why bird boxes were being distributed to local schools.

She said: “By engaging youngsters in wildlife conservation at this very local level, they’re more likely to build an interest and curiosity in the great outdoors going forwards.

“It’s also a great way for schools to start conversations about the wildlife we take for granted in and around our towns and cities, to watch them and their behaviours close-up, and to highlight the importance of protecting them and their habitats.”

School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross – updated weekly

