The bird boxes your Dundee primary school will be gifted to learn about wildlife

Bird boxes like these are being given to every primary school in Dundee to help children learn about wildlife.

Dundee Science Centre is delivering two bird box kits to each primary school in the city which they hope will allow pupils to see birds nesting.

Artist Joanne Lyon painted those in our main picture for the science centre’s own grounds, which are among four installed in its outdoor space.

But children will be able to decorate their own ready-to-build boxes, so each school can put its own stamp on its bird homes.

Dundee Science Centre hopes the bird boxes will attract more species to school gardens, encouraging children to learn about our feathered friends and spark activities in school around wildlife and conservation.

Teacher Kelly Smith is keen for her P7 class at St Pius X RC Primary School to learn from seeing birds using their boxes.

She also runs the school’s eco club, and said: “It is important for children to be curious about the environment and do their bit to protect it.

“Encouraging their interest from an early age allows the best chance that they will grow up equipped with the knowledge to take care of the planet for future generations and ensures that environmental decisions made on an international level filter down to local communities.”

Carlene Cura, of Dundee Science Centre, explained why bird boxes were being distributed to local schools.

She said: “By engaging youngsters in wildlife conservation at this very local level, they’re more likely to build an interest and curiosity in the great outdoors going forwards.

“It’s also a great way for schools to start conversations about the wildlife we take for granted in and around our towns and cities, to watch them and their behaviours close-up, and to highlight the importance of protecting them and their habitats.”