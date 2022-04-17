Face masks in schools: What changes are happening after the Easter break?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils in Tayside and Fife are being encouraged to continue wearing face masks in school as government requirements come to end next week.

The requirement for pupils and staff to wear face coverings in classrooms was scrapped in February; however, they are still required in communal spaces in secondary schools.

This is set to change once pupils return from the Easter break, with the Scottish Government planning to lift requirements for face masks in public places – including schools – from April 18.

But, with recent high case rates nationally, local councils are encouraging pupils to continue wearing their masks as an optional protective measure in schools.

What are the councils saying?

Come Monday, face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement in any setting in Scotland.

This means that in secondary schools it will no longer be mandatory for pupils to wear a face mask in communal areas or when moving around the building.

Despite the change in the rules, local authorities in Tayside and Fife are urging pupils to continue wearing their face masks where possible.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Secondary-aged pupils are being encouraged to wear face coverings in communal areas or when moving around the building.”

A spokesperson for Angus council added: “Our schools will follow Scottish Government guidance and the use of face coverings will be encouraged.”

Pupils ‘will be supported’

Local authorities have also outlined that pupils who wish to continue wearing face coverings in classrooms will be allowed to do so.

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, said: “The legal requirement to wear a face covering in most indoor places and on public transport is due to be replaced with general safety guidance for a workplace.

“From then wearing face coverings in schools will not be mandatory, but it will be encouraged in communal areas or when moving between classes.

“Face coverings are no longer required in classrooms and that won’t change. Anyone who wants to wear a face covering in school will continue to be supported to do so.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “In line with the guidance just released, Perth & Kinross Council schools will follow the Scottish Government’s advice to encourage pupils and staff to continue to wear face coverings in communal areas of the school.”

