What are school league tables and how are schools ranked?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

What are school league tables and how are schools ranked?

By Cheryl Peebles
June 22 2022, 1.33pm Updated: June 23 2022, 9.24am
League tables often rank schools on percentages of pupils gaining 5+ Highers.
League tables often rank schools on percentages of pupils gaining 5+ Highers.

School league tables rank schools according to data released on the achievement of their pupils.

While publication of official league tables was abolished in Scotland in 2003, data on attainment is released annually by the Scottish Government for each individual school.

The statistics include percentages of children gaining set goals, such as passing exams or reaching expected competency in numeracy or literacy.

Journalists and other organisations use this information to grade schools – often ordering them from ‘best’ to ‘worst’.

The Courier’s Schools League ranks secondary schools in Tayside and Fife.

What data on schools’ performance is published?

The most well-known league tables in Scotland are those which rank secondary schools based on the proportion of leavers gaining five or more Highers.

League tables have also been published for primary schools, ranking them on the proportions of children reaching the Curriculum for Excellence level for their age in numeracy, literacy, etc.

In England, the Department for Education scores schools and its website allows people to compare and rank schools

Data published by the Scottish Government on individual secondary schools includes percentages of school leavers gaining one or more qualifications, including National 5s and Highers.

Percentages of school leavers gaining 1,2, and more qualifications is among the data published on individual schools.

It also includes percentages of leavers achieving literacy and numeracy at National 4 and 5 level, and going into positive destinations, such as higher or further education, training or work.

This measure is seen as a benchmark for schools’ performance, as it is a common entry requirement of universities.

For primary schools data is published on percentages of pupils attaining the CfE relevant to their stage for literacy, numeracy, reading and talking and listening at P1, P4 and P7.

Why are school league tables controversial?

However, there is controversy over the publication of school league tables.

While some say comparing schools helps drive up standards others say the data sets are too narrow to make a useful comparison.

Schools are often described as ‘best’ or ‘worst’, based on their ranking, without taking other factors beyond academic achievement into account.

A school’s performance can also be limited by its postcode, with those living in areas of deprivation statistically less likely to gain five or more Highers.

School league tables 2022: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank

League tables: ‘Exam success is a narrow measure of what schools like Levenmouth Academy do for pupils’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier