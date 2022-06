EXCLUSIVE: Dick Campbell to face Craig Levein in half-time shoot-out showdown at Brechin v Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football icons Dick Campbell and Craig Levein are set to go head-to-head in a unique spectacle at Glebe Park this weekend.

Brechin City host Angus neighbours Arbroath in the first pre-season fixture of the summer.

While there will be interest in the two sides on the pitch for the 2pm kick off, the real entertainment could be saved for half-time.

Lichties boss Campbell and City adviser Levein will battle it out in a penalty shoot-out during the break.

The best of five contest will be fought out with Brechin goalkeeping coach Iain Ross in between the sticks.

Levein and Campbell good sports

The half-time contest won’t be the only entertainment provided by the former Scotland boss and the Arbroath gaffer.

Both will tell tales from their careers during a pre-match hospitality function.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie thanked the pair for being good sports.

β€œI’m really looking forward to the game,” he said.

β€œAndy (Kirk) has brought in some fantastic players already and it will be great seeing our squad in action ahead of the new season.

β€œArbroath had a fantastic season last campaign and we look forward to welcoming Dick and his players to Glebe Park.

β€œWe thought the penalty shootout would be a fun event at half-time.

β€œI’m sure Craig and Dick will provide great entertainment.

β€œBoth are hosting our prematch hospitality at the Nothern Hotel, so I can’t thank them enough for helping to create a great day of entertainment.”

How you can watch

Brechin v Arbroath kicks off at the slightly unusual time of 2pm on Saturday June 25.

Entry to the game costs Β£10 for adults, while concessions at Β£5. Only cash turnstiles will be in operation.

Brechin season ticket holders can gain access for free.

Fans of both sides can also enjoy a drink in Glebe Park’s Platinum Lounge from 1pm.

Those who can’t attend the game in person can purchase an online stream from the Brechin website.