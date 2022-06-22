EXCLUSIVE: Dick Campbell to face Craig Levein in half-time shoot-out showdown at Brechin v Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Dick Campbell to face Craig Levein in half-time shoot-out showdown at Brechin v Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
June 22 2022, 1.47pm Updated: June 22 2022, 4.36pm
Craig Levein and Dick Campbell are set top go head-to-head in a penalty shoot-out at half time of Brechin v Arbroath.
Football icons Dick Campbell and Craig Levein are set to go head-to-head in a unique spectacle at Glebe Park this weekend.

Brechin City host Angus neighbours Arbroath in the first pre-season fixture of the summer.

While there will be interest in the two sides on the pitch for the 2pm kick off, the real entertainment could be saved for half-time.

Glebe Park will host the friendly between Brechin City and Arbroath.
Lichties boss Campbell and City adviser Levein will battle it out in a penalty shoot-out during the break.

The best of five contest will be fought out with Brechin goalkeeping coach Iain Ross in between the sticks.

Levein and Campbell good sports

The half-time contest won’t be the only entertainment provided by the former Scotland boss and the Arbroath gaffer.

Both will tell tales from their careers during a pre-match hospitality function.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie thanked the pair for being good sports.

“I’m really looking forward to the game,” he said.

“Andy (Kirk) has brought in some fantastic players already and it will be great seeing our squad in action ahead of the new season.

“Arbroath had a fantastic season last campaign and we look forward to welcoming Dick and his players to Glebe Park.

“We thought the penalty shootout would be a fun event at half-time.

“I’m sure Craig and Dick will provide great entertainment.

“Both are hosting our prematch hospitality at the Nothern Hotel, so I can’t thank them enough for helping to create a great day of entertainment.”

How you can watch

Brechin v Arbroath kicks off at the slightly unusual time of 2pm on Saturday June 25.

Entry to the game costs £10 for adults, while concessions at £5. Only cash turnstiles will be in operation.

Brechin season ticket holders can gain access for free.

Fans of both sides can also enjoy a drink in Glebe Park’s Platinum Lounge from 1pm.

Those who can’t attend the game in person can purchase an online stream from the Brechin website.

