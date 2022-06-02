Memories of school in the 1940s as Kingsbarns Primary celebrates 200 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Memories of school in the 1940s as Kingsbarns Primary celebrates 200 years

By Cheryl Peebles
June 2 2022, 4.21pm
Former Kingsbarns Primary School pupil Nona Robb meets some of today's pupils. Pictures by Steven Brown / DCT Media.
It was 80 years ago that Nona Robb stepped through the doors of Kingsbarns Primary School for the first time.

And as she helped Fife’s oldest surviving primary school celebrate its 200th anniversary, she recalled her days there from the age of four until she went to the Burgh School in nearby St Andrews.

Nona, 84, told how she and her school chums would make ice slides in the playground during winter – a stunt unlikely to be permitted by head teachers today!

And she told how the belt or a thrown blackboard duster or chalk would be used to chastise those who stepped out of line.

“It was a happy time”: Nona Robb has fond memories of Kingbarns Primary School.

She said: “In the winter time at night we used to take buckets up to the school and throw water down at the side of the wall – that was for the little ones’ slide the next day.

“Then we put water down to freeze across the corner of the playground and that was the big ones’ slide.

“They had the belt then, or it was either the blackboard duster or a piece of chalk that got flung at you.

“That didn’t happen to me at all luckily!”

Kingsbarns pupils invited the whole community to their centenary fair and performed for their visitors.

Gone from Kingsbarns Primary School today is a big furnace Nona remembers in the classroom, which was surrounded with an iron fence and emptied into an ash pit in the playground.

Also gone, fortunately for today’s pupils, are the toilets in the shed outside.

Nona, who still lives in Kingsbarns, also remembered living across the road from her head teacher, Mr Wilkie, and going for tea at the home of teacher Miss Page.

And at Christmas the school would be gifted a Christmas tree by the Cheape family of Strathtyrum.

Nona, who went on to become a Woolworths staff supervisor before having her two sons, said: “It was a happy time. All the kids in the in the village used to play together, there was no this little gang and that little gang.”

Visitor Len Cerajewski (80) found his mother, Amy Braid, in a picture from the school’s archives.

There was plenty more history to pore over for visitors at the school’s bicentenary celebration.

Pupils helped to create a display charting the school’s timeline, which also included a collection of photographs from through the years.

And children turned back the years at their Victorian-themed fair, playing old games and hosting traditional stalls, including a coconut shy.

Pictures from Kingsbarns Primary School centenary celebration:

Ruaridh Cooper, 5, has his face painted.
Skye Gautreau, 6, tried the coconut shy.
Children sang for their guests at the centenary fair.
Pictures from the school’s archives were on display.
Pupils created a timeline of their school’s history.

What else happened in the year Kingsbarns Primary School opened?

Quite a few notable historic events occurred in 1822, when Kingbarns Primary School was founded. Here are a few:

  • King George IV visited Scotland for the first time, two years into his reign;
  • The Royal Navy’s first steamboat HMS Comet was launched;
  • The last public whipping was conducted in Edinburgh;
  • One of the first pieces of animal rights legislation was passed, the Act to Prevent the Cruel and Improper Treatment of Cattle;
  • The Caledonian Canal fully opened linking Scotland’s east and west coasts.

