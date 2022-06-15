Baldragon Academy pupil Ashley wins McManus award for campaign tackling sexual abuse and harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Baldragon Academy pupil Ashley wins McManus award for campaign tackling sexual abuse and harassment

By Cheryl Peebles
June 15 2022, 6.00pm Updated: June 15 2022, 6.14pm
Ashley Henderson with her certificate for the Lord Provost McManus Citizenship Award 2022
Ashley Henderson is a founder member of Oor Fierce Girls. Pictures by Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Teenager Ashley Henderson helps fellow Dundee girls recognise healthy relationships and talk about sexual abuse and harassment.

Now the Baldragon Academy pupil’s work with the Oor Fierce Girls movement has won her the Lord Provost McManus Citizenship Award for 2022.

As a founding member of the Dundee campaign, Ashley, 17, helped develop toolkits for young people, parents and professionals to aid conversations about abuse and toxic relationships.

So when the winner of the citizenship award – presented to a Dundee pupil in recognition of work in school and the wider community – was announced at a ceremony in St Paul’s Academy, Ashley was the worthy winner.

Runners-up were Samantha Bruce, of Craigie High School, and Casey Small, of St Paul’s Academy.

Ashley Henderson (centre) with second-placed Samantha Bruce (right) and Casey Small, who came third.

School captain Ashley, who is heading to Strathclyde University to study English and journalism in September, was also commended for being an excellent role model to fellow pupils at Baldragon and for her drive and determination.

She said she was “very, very surprised” to win and that the other nominees had done “incredible work”.

But she added: “I am immensely proud of myself.”

Winning the prize, she said, helped to validate and publicise the work of Oor Fierce Girls, an experience she said had enriched her own final years in school as well as empowering countless other girls.

Ashley was presented by Lord Provost Bill Campbell and Roisin Smith, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s children’s and families services committee.

She said: “It’s been the driving force for so much positivity in my life, and winning this award is the cherry on top of that cake.

It was in June last year that she helped to launch the Oor Fierce Girls toolkits with other girls and young women from Dundee schools, Dundee and Angus College and Dundee University.

The kits provide materials to facilitate conservations about peer sexual abuse and relationship concerns, and to ensure girls and young woman know where to go for help.

Oor Fierce Girls is a joint project between NSPCC Scotland, Dundee City Council and YWCA Scotland, the Young Women’s Movement.

Proud mum Hannah Henderson was there to see Ashley given the Lord Provost McManus Citizenship Award.

The Lord Provost McManus Citizenship Award is named after Maurice McManus, who was Lord Provost of Dundee between 1960 and 1968.

Another former Baldragon Academy pupil, Jay Hunter, was last year’s winner.

‘I used to think I wasn’t capable or worthy’: Former Baldragon pupil recognised for helping younger pupils overcome bullying and depression

