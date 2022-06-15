Dundee care worker to appear in naked painting show Drawers Off

A Dundee care worker is starring in a new Channel 4 TV competition painting nude people.

Care worker Craig Cairnie surprised residents and co-workers when he announced he would be making an appearance on the second season of the Channel 4 programme Drawers Off.

The TV series, presented by comedian Jenny Éclair, consists of five amateur artists taking a life drawing class each week where they paint nudes on canvases in the hopes to win a cash prize.

‘I’ve always loved art’

Craig, who graduated in Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design at Dundee University, said he had lost touch with his artistic side due to the busyness of everyday working life.

“I’ve always loved art. It’s been one of the things I feel like I’ve been good at since I was a kid. I feel the one constant that’s been in my life has been drawing,” Craig said.

“When you’ve got that time limit like there is in Drawers Off, there’s no time to be precious, you just need to get stuck in. So it’s a challenge to see what can I actually do in 90 mins.”

The care worker from Dundee is a senior support worker with ASC care group in Balbeggie, Perthshire.

He works with adults with perceived challenging behaviour and learning disabilities and supports them to live as full lives as possible.

He said that while his work can be “challenging” at times, the rewards “far outweigh” the stresses.

“It feels great to be part of such an incredible team that works tirelessly to give the best person-centred care to each service user and supports them to have the best possible life,” Craig said.

‘Nerve-wracking’

“I had a great time filming this show – met amazing people and stepped out of my comfort zone.

“It was nerve-wracking but a fun challenge.”

Leanne Fairburn, manager at ASC, said: “We’re so proud to see Craig excelling at his art.

“We know how brilliant he is in his role here and he’s so well-loved by our service users, so it’s fabulous to see him showing off his artistic talent too.

“All the service users and staff are loving seeing him on their TVs and excited to see the results at the end of the week.”

Craig features on the show every evening this week at 5.40pm.

In the first season, the artists also appeared nude to be drawn, however the set up has now been changed so Craig will not have to bare all.

Commenting on his life portrait in Monday’s introductory episode, host Jenny Éclair, said: “A very proper classical piece of work.

“You have a skill and you have a talent, it’s a terrible shame to waste it and ignore it.”

At the end of each episode, the contestants judge the others’ work and the highest scoring goes into the winners’ gallery for a final vote at the end of the week and the winning artist takes home the £1000 prize.