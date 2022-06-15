Dundee care worker to appear in naked painting show Drawers Off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee care worker to appear in naked painting show Drawers Off

By Amie Flett
June 15 2022, 6.12pm Updated: June 15 2022, 7.12pm
Craig Cairnie, a Senior Support Worker in Dundee on the Channel 4 series Drawers Off.
Craig Cairnie, a Senior Support Worker in Dundee on the Channel 4 series Drawers Off.

A Dundee care worker is starring in a new Channel 4 TV competition painting nude people.

Care worker Craig Cairnie surprised residents and co-workers when he announced he would be making an appearance on the second season of the Channel 4 programme Drawers Off.

The TV series, presented by comedian Jenny Éclair, consists of five amateur artists taking a life drawing class each week where they paint nudes on canvases in the hopes to win a cash prize.

‘I’ve always loved art’

Craig, who graduated in Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design at Dundee University, said he had lost touch with his artistic side due to the busyness of everyday working life.

“I’ve always loved art. It’s been one of the things I feel like I’ve been good at since I was a kid. I feel the one constant that’s been in my life has been drawing,” Craig said.

“When you’ve got that time limit like there is in Drawers Off, there’s no time to be precious, you just need to get stuck in. So it’s a challenge to see what can I actually do in 90 mins.”

Craig Cairnie will appear on the Channel 4 show every night this week.

The care worker from Dundee is a senior support worker with ASC care group in Balbeggie, Perthshire.

He works with adults with perceived challenging behaviour and learning disabilities and supports them to live as full lives as possible.

He said that while his work can be “challenging” at times, the rewards “far outweigh” the stresses.

“It feels great to be part of such an incredible team that works tirelessly to give the best person-centred care to each service user and supports them to have the best possible life,” Craig said.

‘Nerve-wracking’

“I had a great time filming this show – met amazing people and stepped out of my comfort zone.

“It was nerve-wracking but a fun challenge.”

Leanne Fairburn, manager at ASC, said: “We’re so proud to see Craig excelling at his art.

“We know how brilliant he is in his role here and he’s so well-loved by our service users, so it’s fabulous to see him showing off his artistic talent too.

Balhousie Orchard Court Care Home, Balbeggie.

“All the service users and staff are loving seeing him on their TVs and excited to see the results at the end of the week.”

Craig features on the show every evening this week at 5.40pm.

In the first season, the artists also appeared nude to be drawn, however the set up has now been changed so Craig will not have to bare all.

Commenting on his life portrait in Monday’s introductory episode, host Jenny Éclair, said: “A very proper classical piece of work.

“You have a skill and you have a talent, it’s a terrible shame to waste it and ignore it.”

At the end of each episode, the contestants judge the others’ work and the highest scoring goes into the winners’ gallery for a final vote at the end of the week and the winning artist takes home the £1000 prize.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]